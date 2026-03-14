Liverpool handed clear top-five opportunity before daunting May run

Image via @LFC on X

Liverpool’s push for Champions League qualification is now becoming clearer, with Sunday’s game against Tottenham looking like a major opportunity for us to make ground in the race for the top five.

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BBC Sport has outlined just how tight the battle has become, with only three points separating Manchester United, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Liverpool as the season enters its decisive phase.

That leaves us with very little room for error, especially after the recent inconsistency that has seen Arne Slot’s side mix an FA Cup win over Wolves with defeats to Wolves in the league and Galatasaray in Europe.

BBC Sport explained: “With fifth place likely to lead to Champions League qualification again, just three points separate Manchester United, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Liverpool for a place in the top five, with one of those sides looking set to miss out.”

That is the reality we face now.

We are the side currently outside the top five, but there is still a clear route back into those Champions League places if we can steady ourselves quickly.

Liverpool have a chance to build momentum now

The encouraging part of the BBC analysis is that our next stretch of fixtures gives us an opening.

BBC Sport noted: “Liverpool are the team currently outside the top five.

“They have the chance to build momentum against a run of mid-table sides before tackling a daunting series of games in May when they play all three of their Champions League-chasing rivals in succession.”

That makes the visit of Tottenham even more important.

It is the type of fixture we simply have to win if we want to keep this race in our own hands before the schedule turns nasty later in the campaign.

The BBC’s table also suggests Liverpool have the toughest run-in of the four clubs on average, with our remaining opponents sitting around ninth in the table.

Big questions remain over Liverpool’s mentality

That is why the wider concern is not just points, but whether this team is ready for the fight.

Stephen Warnock recently questioned the belief within the squad after the defeat in Turkey, while Phil Thompson has tried to strike a more patient tone by insisting this side can still grow out of a difficult season.

Both views matter because they capture where we are right now.

There is still enough quality in this squad to get into the top five, and there is still enough time to rescue the league campaign.

But if we do not take advantage of this current run, then that brutal May schedule could leave us needing favours rather than controlling our own destiny.