Liverpool heavily backed by Opta to beat Tottenham at Anfield

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool head into Sunday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham as strong favourites, according to the latest prediction model from Opta.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Reds welcome Spurs to Anfield in a match that could have major implications at both ends of the table, with Liverpool still pushing for a top-four finish while the north London side are battling to stay clear of the relegation zone.

Recent form has been inconsistent for Arne Slot’s side.

Liverpool suffered a 2-1 defeat at Wolves in the league before responding with a 3-1 FA Cup victory at Molineux, though the midweek 1-0 loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League showed there are still issues to resolve.

Opta highlighted that mixed run while previewing the game.

The analysis explained: “Liverpool’s 2-1 loss at Wolves last week was a blow to their hopes of closing the gap on the top four, but the Reds responded by winning 3-1 at Molineux in the FA Cup three days later.”

Despite the occasional inconsistency, the data still places Liverpool in a commanding position ahead of Sunday’s meeting.

Opta model strongly favours Liverpool

The prediction model gives Liverpool a significant advantage over Tottenham.

According to Opta’s analysis, the Reds have a 65.1% chance of winning the match at Anfield.

By contrast, Spurs have been given only a 16.1% probability of victory, underlining the scale of the challenge facing Igor Tudor’s struggling side.

Tottenham’s form heading into the game has been disastrous.

Opta pointed out that Spurs are currently enduring their worst run in club history after suffering six consecutive defeats in all competitions.

The analysis noted: “Their dismal season plumbed new depths on Tuesday when their nightmare 5-2 defeat to Atlético marked a sixth straight loss in all competitions – the worst such run in their entire history.”

Liverpool’s strong record vs Tottenham at Anfield

History also favours Liverpool heavily in this fixture.

The Reds have lost just once in their last 31 home league matches against Tottenham, a remarkable run that stretches back more than a decade.

Opta explained: “Liverpool have lost just one of their last 31 home league games against Spurs (W21 D9), and are unbeaten in 14 (W10 D4) since a 2-0 loss in May 2011.”

That historical dominance is one of the reasons Liverpool are viewed as clear favourites.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has also predicted a comfortable result, suggesting the only real question might be how many goals Liverpool score.

With Tottenham dealing with several injuries and suspensions ahead of the trip to Merseyside, the numbers suggest this could be a major opportunity for Liverpool to regain momentum.