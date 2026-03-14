‘No initiative’ – Liverpool loan player slammed for ‘poor’ display despite 100% pass completion

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One player who’s currently out on loan from Liverpool was criticised for his ‘poor’ performance for his club in their most recent fixture.

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Kostas Tsimikas is spending the season at AS Roma, and he came on as a substitute for the final half-hour of their 1-1 draw against fellow Serie A outfit Bologna in the Europa League on Thursday night.

However, the 29-year-old was subjected to some unflattering scrutiny from some sections of the Italian media after his display at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Tsimikas criticised for ‘poor’ performance

In his post-match player ratings for Roma Today, Philip Giannitrapani handed the on-loan Liverpool defender a lowly score of 5.5, giving a succinct explanation for that mark.

The reporter’s verdict on Tsimikas was: ‘Poor entrance. Lots of fouls and no initiative’.

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Tsimikas hasn’t had the best of fortunes since Liverpool loan exit

Although Roma were trailing 1-0 at the time of the Greek defender’s introduction off the bench and eventually salvaged a draw, he was unable to make any notable impact during his time on the pitch.

As per Sofascore, the 29-year-old posted a 100% pass completion rate, but he only made five in just over half an hour. He touched the ball only eight times and committed two fouls, and he failed to win a duel or record a single defensive contribution against Bologna.

Amid a frustrating season at Roma for the ‘Greek Scouser’, it wasn’t the kind of performance which’ll help to nail down a starting berth under Gian Piero Gasperini.

If Tsimikas hoped that moving away from Liverpool would help him to enjoy more regular game-time, that unfortunately hasn’t been the case – he’s had just 10 starts for the Giallorossi in all competitions, divided equally between Serie A and Europa League (Transfermarkt).

Although there had been reports in January over a potential recall to Anfield, the 2025 Premier League title winner has had his form at the Stadio Olimpico questioned throughout the season, and it doesn’t seem overly likely that Roma will choose to sign him permanently.

The arrival of Milos Kerkez last summer also suggests that the Greece international isn’t viewed as part of LFC’s long-term plans, so there could be some big decisions to be made regarding his future over the next few months.

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Tottenham Hotspur press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: