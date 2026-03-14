Paul Joyce shares fresh Alexander Isak injury update before Tottenham clash

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s attacking options could soon receive a major boost after a new update emerged on Alexander Isak’s long injury absence.

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The Sweden international has barely featured since suffering a serious ankle injury earlier this season, an issue that included a fractured fibula and required surgery during the winter period.

Despite the scale of that setback, there are now encouraging signs the striker is edging closer to a return.

According to reporting from Paul Joyce of The Times, the 26-year-old is nearing the final stages of his rehabilitation and could return shortly after the upcoming international break.

Joyce wrote: “The striker remains absent as the teams meet again on Sunday at Anfield, although he is now nearing the end of his rehabilitation from the ankle injury that included a fractured fibula and should return after the international break.”

For Liverpool supporters, that timeline offers hope that one of the club’s most important summer signings could soon be back involved during the crucial final stretch of the campaign.

Isak’s injury has quietly limited Liverpool’s attacking options

The absence of the former Newcastle United forward has significantly disrupted Liverpool’s attacking plans this season.

Joyce’s report highlights that the £125m striker has managed only 781 minutes across 16 appearances since arriving on Merseyside.

Before the injury setback, however, there were signs that the Swede was beginning to build momentum.

The journalist described the moment everything changed during the away win against Tottenham earlier in the season.

Joyce wrote: “Isak had just swept home a first assist from his team-mate but was left grounded in the aftermath, pain etched across his face, having been wiped out by centre back Micky van de Ven’s lunging challenge.”

That challenge ultimately led to the injury that has sidelined him for months.

Liverpool still waiting to see full Isak impact

Because of the lengthy recovery, Liverpool supporters have rarely seen the full attacking setup that the club invested heavily in last summer.

One revealing statistic from Joyce’s report shows just how little time the new-look forward line has shared the pitch together.

The only occasion Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai have all played together came during a brief 15-minute spell away to Tottenham earlier in the campaign.

As the Reds now prepare to face an injury-ravaged Spurs team on Sunday, the look back to our last meeting shows what these last few months could have looked like.

Arne Slot recently confirmed the Sweden international is still working with the rehabilitation staff rather than the main squad, meaning his return will take careful management.

That means Liverpool may need to wait a little longer before finally seeing what the £125m forward can deliver when fully fit, something many fans believe could transform the team’s attacking threat during the final months of the season.