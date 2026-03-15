‘So good’ – Moises Caicedo says Liverpool have a player that he absolutely loves watching

Image via Sky Sports Premier League

Moises Caicedo has named the Liverpool player he particularly enjoys watching, describing him as ‘so good’ on the pitch.

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The consistently outstanding performances of Ryan Gravenberch were a significant factor in the Reds’ runaway Premier League title triumph in 2024/25, and that was reflected in him winning the division’s Young Player of the Season award.

Although the 23-year-old hasn’t hit the same heights in this campaign – much like his team as a whole – his recent long-term contract extension demonstrated the faith that Anfield chiefs have in him to become an integral presence in L4 over the next few years.

Caicedo says Gravenberch is ‘so good’ to watch

In a fan Q&A feature for Sky Sports, Caicedo namechecked a few of his defensive midfield peers in the Premier League that he enjoys watching, and Liverpool’s number 38 is one of those.

The Chelsea man said: “Declan Rice is such a good player. The other player I like is Gravenberch – [he’s] so good, so good – and [Carlos] Baleba as well. Both of them, they are so good, and I normally watch them when they play. I enjoy when they play.”

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Liverpool nearly signed Caicedo instead of Gravenberch

The ironic twist is that, had Liverpool’s pursuit of Caicedo in August 2023 been successful, they wouldn’t have had any great need to sign Gravenberch and the Dutchman probably wouldn’t have ended up at Anfield at all.

On the eve of Jurgen Klopp’s final season at LFC, the Reds had agreed a £111m fee with Brighton (for whom the Ecuador international was playing at the time) before Chelsea hijacked the deal with a £115m offer to lure the midfielder to Stamford Bridge instead.

Thankfully, the performances of our number 38 in a red shirt have ensured that there’d be no lasting regrets for missing out on his counterpart for the Blues, even if the Dutchman’s levels have regressed a bit in recent months from when Virgil van Dijk said that his compatriot had been ‘in the form of his life‘.

When the two teams lock horns at Anfield on the second weekend of May, Gravenberch could have the chance to outshine Caicedo in a potential decider for Champions League qualification, should the race for a top-five finish remain as tightly contested as it is now.

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Tottenham Hotspur press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: