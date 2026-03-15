‘Stunner’, ‘Fantastic’ – Pundits in awe of Liverpool magician’s 18th-minute moment v Spurs

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Another sublime free kick from Dominik Szoboszlai gave Liverpool the lead against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield this afternoon.

Having already scored directly from such a set-piece situation on this ground against Arsenal and Manchester City this season, the Hungarian added to his collection in the 18th minute of Sunday’s match.

It wasn’t quite as powerful as his previous efforts, with Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicaro – restored to the starting XI after Antonin Kinsky’s midweek nightmare in Madrid – unable to prevent it from going into his team’s net.

Commentators laud Szoboszlai’s latest free kick goal

Speaking on commentary for BBC Radio 5 Live, Vicki Sparks gushed: “It is another stunner! What an absolute peach from Dominik Szoboszlai.”

Also on BBC Radio 5 Live, Clinton Morrison praised the Liverpool man’s technique but was critical of the Spurs keeper as he said: “It is a fantastic free-kick. The whip, dip and swerve of it – it is a brilliant free-kick, but it wasn’t one of Dominik Szoboszlai best ones, and it is poor goalkeeping from Guglielmo Vicario.”

Szoboszlai goal helps Liverpool to settle

In truth, the Italian stopper should’ve done much better in his efforts to keep it out, but that doesn’t detract from how sweetly it was struck by Szoboszlai.

The 25-year-old has again been asked to deputise at right-back for Liverpool today, and after surviving one botched clearance which could’ve put his team into trouble early on, the Hungarian came good at the othe end with his latest goal directly from a free kick.

It helped to settle the Reds after an uneasy start against a Spurs team who arrived at Anfield bereft of confidence, and the 15 minutes or so after the deadlock was broken were played chiefly in the visitors’ half of the pitch.

Arne Slot’s side lead at the time of writing, and they must ensure that they don’t become complacement or careless against a relegation-threatened outfit who’ve yet to win a Premier League game in 2026.

You can view Szoboszlai’s free kick against Spurs below, via @SkySportsPL on X: