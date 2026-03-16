Aldridge blasts ‘shambolic’ Liverpool after Tottenham draw

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s frustrating 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Anfield has sparked strong criticism from former striker John Aldridge, who did not hide his disappointment with the way the game ended.

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Arne Slot’s side looked set to claim a crucial victory in the race for Champions League qualification after Dominik Szoboszlai’s first-half free-kick put us ahead.

However, the match followed a familiar pattern that Liverpool supporters have seen too many times this season.

Richarlison struck in the 90th minute to earn Spurs a point and leave the Reds ruing another late concession.

The reaction among fans inside Anfield was one of frustration, and Aldridge shared the same sentiment when reacting on X shortly after the final whistle.

The Liverpool legend wrote: “We got exactly what was deserved! It became shambolic after 80 mins, words fail to a degree. It feels like we’ve lost 😩 Shambolic near the end.”

Late goals becoming Liverpool’s biggest issue

we got exactly what was deserved!!!It became shambolic after 80 mins ,words fail to a https://t.co/SNO824IWUX feels like we've lost😩Shambolic near the end. — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) March 15, 2026

Aldridge’s frustration reflects a growing problem for Liverpool this season.

Richarlison’s equaliser was the eighth Premier League goal we have conceded in the 90th minute or later during the campaign, highlighting a recurring inability to close matches out.

That trend has been particularly damaging at Anfield, where Liverpool have now dropped seven points from winning positions in the league.

When the Reds led through Szoboszlai’s goal, the expectation was that three points would follow.

Instead, the performance deteriorated late in the game, allowing Tottenham to build pressure before eventually finding the equaliser.

Criticism mounting around Liverpool performances

Aldridge is not the only former Red to question Liverpool’s display.

Jamie Carragher also voiced his frustration during the match while working on commentary, arguing that Liverpool were “sleepwalking” towards conceding and suggesting Spurs deserved their late reward.

Meanwhile Roy Keane delivered an even harsher assessment after the final whistle, accusing the Reds of being “bad champions” following the dramatic drop-off from last season’s title-winning campaign.

Those opinions underline the wider mood around the club right now.

Liverpool still sit fifth in the Premier League table and remain firmly in the race for Champions League qualification, but performances like the one against Tottenham are making that task far more difficult than it should be.

For Aldridge and many supporters watching on Sunday, the most frustrating part was how avoidable it all felt.