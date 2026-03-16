Being FSG: Arne Slot sacked & Steven Gerrard takes interim Liverpool role for business end of season

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Steven Gerrard puts his hand to his ear next to Liverpool club badge.
(Photos by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Arne Slot’s future as Liverpool head coach is coming under even greater scrutiny after the Reds dropped points to Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.

The result leaves the Merseysiders trailing Aston Villa in fifth place, where a win against Igor Tudor’s hopeless Spurs would have seen them leapfrog the Villans to fourth.

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With rumours abound around legendary ex-Red Steven Gerrard taking an interim position until the summer, the question remains as to whether or not FSG’s decision-makers will bow to increasing public pressure.

Liverpool look dismal under Arne Slot

Slot’s odds of being the next Premier League manager to face the sack were slashed to 11/4 after the weekend’s draw, making him the third most likely boss to lose his job behind Oliver Glasner and Scott Parker.

Manager Sacking Odds
Scott Parker (Burnley) 6/4
Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace) 6/4
Arne Slot (Liverpool) 11/4

* Premier League manager sacking odds (Oddschecker)

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Though we’re still of the opinion here at Empire of the Kop – based on clear evidence of FSG’s dealings in the past – that the Dutchman will retain his position until the summer at the earliest, things aren’t looking good.

Research carried out by BBC Sport’s Emlyn Begley found that Liverpool would be on as many as 60 points at this stage had they not conceded late after the 90-minute mark against eight league opponents.

That would have put us a point behind Manchester City in second and 10 behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

Could FSG sack Slot and bring Steven Gerrard in?

If FSG’s decision-makers do go down the drastic route of sacking Arne Slot, it’s highly unlikely that their preferred choice of manager (quite possibly Xabi Alonso) comes in this late into the 2025/26 campaign.

Far more likely that an interim boss is selected to guide us to the finish line and, hopefully, one that delivers Champions League football.

Steven Gerrard’s name has been frequently touted as a potential option, were we to opt for a change in management.

And whilst we’re generally not in favour of sacking Liverpool managers in anything other than extreme circumstances, there’s a cold logic behind the option that could appeal.

Is Michael Carrick’s points total an argument in favour?

Looking at Michael Carrick’s points tally at Manchester United, you could forgive some fans for suggesting a change at the top would solve things – or at the very least improve matters until the summer.

But this feels like a bit of a cheap narrative. As The Anfield Wrap’s Mo Stewart rightly points out on X (formerly Twitter), the Manchester United boss has had the luxury of more time to work with his players on the training ground in between games.

Gerrard, or any other option, if brought in, would not be afforded the same privilege.

There is, of course, something to be said for the fabled new manager bounce in the short term. But none of this feels like a guaranteed fix.

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  1. I’ll
    Take SG till next season with hendo and milly at his side slot has been found out. Poor football far to slow and negative ..

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