Charlie Adam says Liverpool ‘looked laboured’ vs Tottenham

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s frustrating 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Anfield has prompted criticism from former midfielder Charlie Adam, who believes the performance lacked the energy and attacking quality needed to secure three points.

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Arne Slot’s side appeared on course for victory when Dominik Szoboszlai’s free-kick gave us the lead during the first half.

But the match ended in familiar fashion as Richarlison struck in the 90th minute to rescue a point for Tottenham and leave Liverpool reflecting on another opportunity missed.

The late goal means the Reds have now conceded eight Premier League goals in the 90th minute or later this season, a pattern that continues to undermine otherwise promising performances.

Charlie Adam criticises Liverpool display

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast, Adam delivered a blunt assessment of Liverpool’s overall performance.

The former Liverpool midfielder said: “It’s the dynamism and quality at the top of the pitch that’s missing.”

Adam also questioned Arne Slot’s team selection, particularly the decision to leave Mo Salah out of the starting line-up again while using Jeremie Frimpong in the attacking role.

The Scotland international told BBC Sport: “Arne Slot left Mohamed Salah out of the team again and played Jeremie Frimpong on the right-hand-side.”

He continued by comparing the attacking qualities of the two players.

Adam said: “Yes, he has pace and power but he doesn’t have the quality of Salah.”

According to the 40-year-old, Liverpool never truly played with the fluency many expected before kick-off.

Adam explained: “Everyone felt Liverpool were going to win this game easily but they looked laboured.”

Liverpool punished for not reaching their level

Adam believes the late equaliser ultimately came because Liverpool failed to perform at the level supporters expect.

The former Stoke City midfielder said: “There’s no given right to win any football match in the Premier League, but they didn’t play to the level they are capable of and that’s why they were undone by a Richarlison goal.”

He concluded with a simple summary of the result.

Adam added: “It’s two points dropped.”

His comments mirror the reaction from other former Liverpool players following the draw.

Jermaine Pennant questioned several of the tactical decisions made during the match: “Someone please help me, help me understand why 1 Ekitike doesn’t start, 2 takes Rio off leave Gakpo on, and 3 takes Frimpong off and then leaves Szoboszlai at RB.”

Meanwhile John Aldridge also criticised the closing stages, saying: “We got exactly what was deserved! It became shambolic after 80 mins.”

For Liverpool, the concern is that a match many expected us to win ended up feeling like another avoidable setback.