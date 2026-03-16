(Video) Curtis Jones literally pointed out atrocious lapse from officials in 1-1 draw at Anfield

Image via Sky Sports

Curtis Jones felt compelled to literally point out an error from the officials in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Reds hit the front at Anfield on 18 minutes courtesy of a Dominik Szoboszlai free kick but failed to press home their advantage and were made to pay when Richarlison equalised on the stroke of second-half stoppage time.

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Another insipid performance from the outgoing Premier League champions had Jamie Carragher bemoaning an ‘absolute disaster‘ of a result against a Spurs side who, whilst deserving of their point yesterday, still haven’t won a top-flight match in 2026.

However, one incident midway through the second half had Jones protesting legitimately at an oversight from the match officials.

Jones points out refereeing oversight

As Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario rushed to stop the ball going out of play for a corner kick, he got two hands to it but his momentum carried the entire ball visibly over the goalline. However, referee Chris Kavanagh and his assistants failed to spot it and a goal kick was given instead.

A few minutes later, there was a similar outcome when the Italian got a glove to a Mo Salah shot, with Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor lamenting it as ‘ridiculous from the officials again’.

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Refereeing error can’t mask Liverpool’s deficiencies

Liverpool fans might understandably wonder whether the result would’ve been different yesterday had corner kicks been awarded in those two instances and the Reds scored from even one of them, with a 2-0 lead likely to have taken the wind out of Spurs’ sails.

However, those erroneous decisions shouldn’t detract from the reality that Slot’s side didn’t show nearly enough impetus throughout the match as a whole, and in the end Richarlison’s equaliser wasn’t exactly a smash-and-grab by the visitors, who’d tested Alisson Becker a few times before then.

Ashley Young described LFC’s final ball on Sunday as ‘pathetic‘ and he was right, with the home team inexcusably failing to make the most of the opportunities they created as their poor execution and decision-making in the attacking third came back to haunt them.

It doesn’t absolve the officials for not spotting that Vicario had carried the ball out of play, but Liverpool can’t pin this latest setback on Kavanagh and his assistants. Yesterday, the damage was self-inflicted through their own lackadaisical attitude and failure to press home their first-half advantage.#

You can see Jones calling out the refereeing error below, via @SkySportsPL on X: