David James makes Liverpool trophy claim after Tottenham draw

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s frustrating draw against Tottenham at Anfield sparked plenty of reaction, but former goalkeeper David James believes the bigger picture of the season matters far more than dropping two points in the Premier League.

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Arne Slot’s side appeared to be heading for victory thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai’s first-half free-kick before Richarlison struck in the 90th minute to snatch a point for Spurs.

The late equaliser led to frustration around Anfield, yet James feels the outcome itself may not define Liverpool’s campaign.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, via BBC Sport, our former goalkeeper suggested the result was not entirely surprising given the pattern of Tottenham’s recent performances.

James said: “If you look at Tottenham’s results since Igor Tudor has been there, they’re not good.”

However, the ex-Liverpool No.1 also pointed out a clear trend in Spurs’ matches under their interim manager.

He explained: “But if you look at the way the results have panned out, there is a consistency – Spurs lose the first half and generally don’t lose the second half.”

The former England international therefore felt Liverpool needed to finish the match earlier.

James added: “I felt that if Liverpool didn’t put it to bed early, Tottenham were going to have a chance of getting back into it.”

James says Liverpool must focus on silverware

Despite the frustration of conceding late again, our former stopper believes Liverpool’s priority should now shift towards winning trophies rather than league positioning.

With a crucial Champions League tie against Galatasaray approaching, the 55-year-old suggested success in cup competitions would ultimately define the season.

James said: “Liverpool would love to qualify in the Champions League position – but they need to win a trophy.”

The former England international went further, insisting supporters would judge the campaign positively if silverware arrives.

He continued: “Win the Champions League or the FA Cup and I think Liverpool fans will think this is a good season. And I agree.”

Tottenham frustration must fuel Liverpool response

The draw against Tottenham sparked strong reactions from several former Reds.

Jermaine Pennant questioned some of the decisions made late in the match: “Someone please help me, help me understand, help me understand why 1 Ekitike doesn’t start, 2 takes Rio off leave Gakpo on, and 3 takes Frimpong off and then leaves Szoboszlai at RB.”

John Aldridge was even more direct about how the game ended.

The former forward wrote: “We got exactly what was deserved! It became shambolic after 80 mins, words fail to a degree. It feels like we’ve lost 😩 Shambolic near the end.”

James, though, believes the bigger objective remains clear: “As long as the focus is there for the game against Galatasaray, the Tottenham result won’t matter so much.”

He added: “The main focus will be trying to win the Champions League. Within the plan, Arne Slot will be OK.”