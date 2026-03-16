Former Liverpool defender spotted for Anfield return vs Spurs

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A familiar face was back inside Anfield on Sunday as Joel Matip returned to watch Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Tottenham, bringing back memories of a defender who played a major role in one of the club’s most successful modern eras.

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The former Liverpool centre-back, who spent eight seasons with the Reds between 2016 and 2024, attended the match as a guest for the first time after announcing his retirement from professional football last year.

According to Liverpoolfc.com, the Cameroonian was invited to the game by Virgil van Dijk and was able to reconnect with the stadium that was his home for nearly a decade.

The 34-year-old seemed delighted to be back among familiar surroundings as he took in the match from the stands.

Matip said: “It’s wonderful to be back here. To be back in the stadium. To hopefully see a wonderful game. I’m really looking forward to it.”

The former Schalke defender also offered a brief update on life since stepping away from football.

He explained: “There’s nothing special to update – I’m just enjoying time with the family, that’s all.”

Matip remains a Liverpool cult hero

Matip’s appearance reminded supporters of just how important he was during Jurgen Klopp’s era at the club.

Signed on a free transfer from Schalke in 2016, the German-born Cameroon international went on to make 201 appearances and score 11 goals for Liverpool during his time at Anfield.

Along the way he lifted the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup, becoming one of the most successful free transfers in the club’s history.

When Matip departed in 2024, Klopp was quick to highlight how highly he rated the defender.

The former Liverpool manager said: “Have you ever seen a better free transfer than Joel Matip?”

Klopp added: “You will not find a more likeable person than Joel Matip… he is world-class and super-humble.”

Life after Liverpool for Matip

Since retiring, our former No.32 has largely stayed away from the spotlight while enjoying time with his family.

However, there have been signs that the experienced defender could still remain involved in the game in some capacity.

A photo shared by the Professional Footballers’ Association previously showed Matip studying alongside Diogo Jota and Adrian while taking coaching badges.

For now though, Sunday’s visit was simply about returning to the place where he built his legacy.

And judging by his reaction, it clearly still feels like home.