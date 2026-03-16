‘Help me understand’ – Pennant fumes at Slot and fans after Liverpool draw

(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s frustrating 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Anfield has sparked criticism from former winger Jermaine Pennant, who questioned several of the decisions made during the game.

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Arne Slot’s side looked on course for three points after Dominik Szoboszlai’s first-half free-kick gave us the lead.

However, the match slipped away in familiar fashion when Richarlison struck in the 90th minute to earn Tottenham a point.

The late equaliser extended a worrying pattern for Liverpool this season, with the Reds now conceding eight Premier League goals in the 90th minute or later.

Pennant was watching the game closely and took to X during the match to express his confusion at some of the tactical choices.

Pennant questions Liverpool team decisions

Posting on social media after the match, the former Liverpool winger wrote: “Someone please help me, help me understand, help me understand why 1 Ekitike doesn’t start, 2 takes Rio off leave Gakpo on, and 3 takes Frimpong off and then leaves Szoboszlai at RB.”

The ex-Red was clearly baffled by the way the game was managed, particularly with the positioning of Dominik Szoboszlai and the changes made to the attacking line.

Another supporter responded with a suggested alternative approach that would have reshaped the midfield and defensive structure.

The fan wrote: “The obvious sub was take Macca off who was getting ran past, move Fimpong to RB with Szobo in midfield and then Salah RW.

“But he likes to keep the only midfield legs we have at right back. Madness.”

Pennant then quoted the message and doubled down on his criticism.

The former Liverpool winger replied: “But if we and I’m guessing most of the fans would agree, how can the man in charge not see this 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️, there has to be shit going on behind the scenes that we have no clue about, cos this is blasphemy.”

Liverpool criticism growing after Spurs draw

Pennant’s comments add to a growing wave of criticism surrounding Liverpool’s performance against Tottenham.

Jamie Carragher also expressed frustration during the match on commentary, arguing that Liverpool were “sleepwalking” towards conceding and suggesting Spurs deserved their equaliser.

Roy Keane went even further in his post-match analysis, accusing the Reds of being “bad champions” and pointing to the dramatic drop-off from last season’s title-winning campaign.

The reality is that Liverpool still remain firmly in the fight for Champions League qualification, sitting fifth in the Premier League table.

But results like the one against Tottenham are raising serious questions about how the team is managing games late on.

For supporters watching at Anfield and former players commenting online, the biggest frustration was that the draw felt completely avoidable.