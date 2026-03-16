Liverpool talent handed first international call-up

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s academy pathway has produced another significant milestone, with Kieran Morrison receiving his first senior international call-up for Northern Ireland after a strong season with the club’s youth sides.

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The teenager has been rewarded for his impressive development by being named in Michael O’Neill’s squad for the upcoming World Cup play-off fixtures later this month.

According to Liverpoolfc.com, the 19-year-old midfielder will be included in a 28-man group preparing to face Italy in the play-off semi-final.

The club confirmed: “Kieran Morrison has earned his first senior international call-up for Northern Ireland.”

It marks a huge step for the Liverpool youngster, who only made his first-team debut earlier this season.

The official announcement added: “The 19-year-old will be part of Michael O’Neill’s 28-man squad for their World Cup play-off semi-final against Italy on March 26.”

If Northern Ireland progress, Morrison could also feature in another decisive fixture.

The report explained: “If Northern Ireland progress, they will then have another fixture against either Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina to book their place at this summer’s tournament.”

Morrison’s rapid Liverpool progress

The call-up continues a remarkable rise for the Northern Ireland-born midfielder, who joined Liverpool from Manchester United at under-14 level and has steadily progressed through the academy system.

His development has accelerated this season in particular.

Liverpool confirmed that the attacking midfielder has scored 14 goals across all competitions for the under-21 side, underlining his growing influence at youth level.

Morrison also received his senior Liverpool debut earlier in the campaign when he featured against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.

Those performances have not gone unnoticed inside the academy setup either.

Under-21 coach Rob Page previously praised the teenager’s development and mentality, saying: “Giving him the armband has given him another lift as well.

“We’ve given him that responsibility, and he’s absolutely shining with it.”

Liverpool pathway continuing to open

The progress of Morrison highlights the pathway currently available to academy players under Arne Slot.

Jay Spearing recently revealed that the midfielder’s breakthrough has been building for months thanks to his performances in training and matches.

Spearing explained: “Kieran over the past two-to-three months has really stepped up for our under-21s side.”

The former Liverpool midfielder also highlighted the connection between academy performances and first-team opportunities.

He added: “If you’re playing well and training well, your name is going to get put in front of him and he will want to see clips.”

For Morrison, this latest international recognition is another sign that his rise is continuing.

And with Liverpool already giving him his senior debut this season, it may not be the last big step in the teenager’s development.