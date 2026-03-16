‘Doing a good job’ – Liverpool told to forget Alonso and hire ‘Klopp 2.0’ if Slot gets the sack

(Photos by Carl Recine and Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

One journalist has claimed that Xabi Alonso mightn’t be the optimum candidate to succeed Arne Slot as Liverpool head coach, if FSG were to make a change in the dugout in the coming months.

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Less than a year after winning the Premier League title, the Dutchman has come under increasing scrutiny amid a dreadful sophomore season at Anfield, with many pundits stating that his dismissal seems likely if the Reds fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Speculation over our former midfielder – who’d initially been strongly touted to replace Jurgen Klopp in 2024 – taking the top job at LFC has been persistent in recent months, although another coach has now been talked up as a more suitable alternative.

Liverpool advised to hire Nagelsmann if Slot is sacked

Taking to X on Monday afternoon, Bence Bocsak made the case for Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann to be appointed as Slot’s successor, if Liverpool were to relieve the incumbent boss of his duties.

The journalist posted: ‘I know a lot of fans want Xabi Alonso but, in my opinion, if Liverpool want to return to high-intensity football with aggressive pressing structures and want somebody with experience at the top level, then Julian Nagelsmann is your man.

‘He’s doing a good job with Germany, and he developed some of the best pressing teams at Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Jürgen Klopp seems to be a big fan of him as well. Always thought he was let go far too prematurely at Bayern. He won 71.4% of his games.

‘Obviously, Alonso would be a solid choice, too. Just feel like Nagelsmann is better suited for a Klopp 2.0 style of play.’

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Would Nagelsmann be a good fit for Liverpool?

The replies to Bocsak’s post indicated a diverse spread of opinion as to Nagelsmann taking the Liverpool job, with some fans very much in favour and others pleading with FSG to run a mile from appointing the 38-year-old.

Despite being quite young in terms of a head coach, the German has already accrued more than 300 games in senior management, including two hugely pressurised roles in Bayern Munich and his national team.

Matches Wins Draws Defeats Scored Conceded Win % Hoffenheim 136 55 43 38 257 197 40.4% RB Leipzig 95 54 22 19 193 108 56.8% Bayern 84 60 14 10 255 84 71.4% Germany 29 17 6 6 64 29 58.6% TOTAL 344 186 85 73 769 418 54.1%

Nagelsmann is known for favouring a high-pressing philosophy similar to what Klopp implemented at Liverpool, and that all-action style – allied with a tactical flexibility – could provide a welcome antidote to the sterility of the Reds under Slot this season.

However, the 38-year-old has a reputation for falling out with big-name players, having reportedly antagonised the likes of Manuel Neuer, Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane when he was in charge at Bayern (BBC Sport).

Tactically he might tick the right boxes, but it’s also essential for any LFC manager to fit the culture of the club in the way that Klopp did seamlessly.

In any case, Slot remains the man in charge for the time being, though he’ll be under no illusions that he has much to do if he’s to appease the increasing volume and spread of critics.