Major Arne Slot sack update as Richard Hughes holds potential bombshell meeting – report

Arne Slot reportedly took part in a meeting with Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes today.

This claim comes from a reputable source on X (formerly Twitter) amid the Merseysiders’ ongoing struggles under the Dutchman.

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The Reds followed up a 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in Turkey with a 1-0 draw against Igor Tudor’s Tottenham in the Premier League.

Did Arne Slot meet with Richard Hughes on Monday?

If the report in question is to be believed, we can only imagine the topic of conversation revolved around the club’s current form.

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Certainly, it seems highly improbable that any favourable talks are taking place over the prospect of an extended contract for Slot – especially with Liverpool at risk of failing to secure Champions League football.

The fact the club has put contract talks on hold since late October should indicate that FSG are not totally on board with the notion of the manager extending his stay at L4 beyond 2026.

So, it’s far more likely that the former Feyenoord boss was being made aware once more of the conditions of success to remain Liverpool boss going into the 2026/27 season.

It’s understood that any failure to secure premier European football will almost certainly bring scrutiny over the 47-year-old’s future to a boil this summer.

Should Slot still be allowed to lead Liverpool?

There’s an increasingly prevailing point of view that Slot shouldn’t be allowed to hold the reins as the club fights for Champions League football in the business end of the season.

We are, of course, currently sitting within the top five spots in the Premier League – and fifth is still expected to provide another place in the competition.

But with eight league games left in the calendar, it seems Liverpool, Aston Villa and Chelsea are engaged in a bizarre competition to see who can carelessly throw away a place in the Champions League.

Arne Slot’s stats as Liverpool’s manager in the 2025/26 season 45 games 24 wins 7 draws 14 defeats 1.76 points per game

* Arne Slot’s managerial stats in all competitions this term (Transfermarkt)

Then there’s the matter of our ongoing involvement in the knockout stages and the FA Cup.

Does the club trust Slot to deliver Liverpool success in any such competition, whilst we’re continuing to frequently throw away points after the 90-minute mark?