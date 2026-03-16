Mamardashvili signs new contract as Liverpool goalkeeper news keeps coming

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s goalkeeping department has seen another contract development, with Giorgi Mamardashvili signing a new deal, although this time it is not with the club itself.

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As confirmed by uhlsportgoalkeeper on Instagram, the Georgia international has extended his partnership with the glove manufacturer in a move that underlines his growing profile in the game.

The brand announced: “CONTRACT EXTENSION – GIORGI MAMARDASHVILI.”

They also made clear how highly they rate the 25-year-old stopper, describing him as one of the standout names in European football.

Uhlsport wrote: “We’re proud to continue our journey with Giorgi Mamardashvili — officially extending our partnership with the Georgian number one.”

That is not a Liverpool contract, of course, but it is still another sign that Mamardashvili’s reputation continues to grow, even during a season in which he has had to play a supporting role behind Alisson Becker.

Another contract story around Liverpool goalkeepers

The timing is interesting given the fresh reports around Alisson’s own Liverpool future.

The Brazil international’s agent recently confirmed: “We have just renewed the contract with Liverpool.”

That means both senior goalkeepers connected to us now have contract stories attached to them, albeit in very different ways.

For Mamardashvili, this latest announcement is commercial rather than footballing, but it still reflects the standing he has built for club and country.

Uhlsport added: “Confidence. Trust. Performance. The future stays in safe hands.”

Mamardashvili still waiting for bigger Liverpool role

The Georgian has shown flashes of his quality when called upon, but Arne Slot has made it clear that Alisson remains the first-choice keeper when fit.

Explaining the recent selection decision against Brighton in the FA Cup, our boss said: “I decided to play Ali again, it was of course disappointing for Giorgi as he’s a very good goalkeeper and done well when he’s come in for Ali.”

That sums up where Mamardashvili currently stands.

He is respected, highly rated and clearly seen as an excellent goalkeeper, but he is still having to wait patiently behind one of the best in the world.

This new agreement with uhlsport will not change that on its own, but it does show that our number two continues to build his own profile while staying ready for the next opportunity.