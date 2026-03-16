Paul Joyce delivers brutal verdict on Liverpool vs Tottenham

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s frustrating 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Anfield has drawn strong criticism from journalist Paul Joyce, who delivered a blunt assessment of the Reds’ performance in his match analysis for The Times.

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Arne Slot’s side looked set to secure a crucial victory when Dominik Szoboszlai’s first-half free-kick gave us the lead.

Instead, the match followed a pattern that Liverpool supporters have unfortunately become familiar with this season.

Richarlison struck in the 90th minute to rescue a point for Tottenham and leave Anfield stunned yet again.

Paul Joyce criticises Liverpool collapse

Writing in The Times, Joyce suggested the result was not particularly surprising given how the game unfolded.

The journalist wrote: “How much of Tottenham’s competence was down to Liverpool’s insecurities can be debated, although the boos from the home supporters spoke volumes and confirmed the paucity of the hosts’ offering.”

The experienced reporter continued by highlighting how the late equaliser felt inevitable as the match wore on.

Joyce added: “No one inside Anfield was surprised at yet another late sting in the tail, or the calamitous defending that preceded it, with Arne Slot’s side sleep-walking to another terrible result in their pursuit of Champions League football.”

According to the respected Liverpool correspondent, the biggest issue was how poorly the game was managed during the closing stages.

He wrote: “They would have gone fourth had they held their nerve, but their game management was an abomination in the final 25-minutes of a dreadful second half, with misplaced pass after misplaced pass and wrong decision after wrong decision.”

Joyce also pointed to a late counterattack involving Mo Salah and Federico Chiesa that failed to produce even a shot on goal as a symbol of Liverpool’s struggles.

Late goals continue to haunt Liverpool

The broader pattern is becoming impossible to ignore.

Liverpool have now conceded eight Premier League goals in the 90th minute or later this season, a statistic that Joyce described as part of an “absurd” repeating trend.

The reporter concluded that the recurring issue reflects poorly on both the players and the manager.

He wrote: “Liverpool have now conceded eight goals in league games from the 90th minute onwards this season and the absurdity of the same pattern repeating itself does not reflect well on anyone.”

Joyce’s criticism echoes the views of Jamie Carragher, who said during commentary that Liverpool were “sleepwalking” towards conceding, while John Aldridge later described the closing stages as “shambolic”.

For Liverpool, the frustration is that the result felt avoidable once again.