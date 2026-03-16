Punters pile in on Slot exit after Spurs equaliser

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s frustrating 1-1 draw with Tottenham has sparked a dramatic reaction in the betting markets, with punters increasingly backing Arne Slot to be the next Premier League manager to leave his position.

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The Reds appeared on course for victory when Dominik Szoboszlai’s 18th-minute free-kick beat Guglielmo Vicario to give us the lead at Anfield.

Instead, Richarlison struck in the 90th minute to earn Tottenham a point and leave Liverpool reflecting on another late setback.

The equaliser triggered boos inside the stadium and immediately intensified scrutiny around Slot.

Betting markets react to Liverpool result

According to Oddschecker, the reaction from bettors has been swift and significant.

The site reported: “Arne Slot 7/2 from 5/1 to depart next after drab draw to struggling Spurs.”

Punters have quickly backed the Liverpool head coach to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job following Sunday’s result.

Oddschecker revealed that “punters pile in on Slot to be the next manager to leave (82% of bets since fulltime).”

The outlet also explained how the odds shifted rapidly after Richarlison’s late equaliser.

The report noted: “Boos rang out around Anfield at fulltime with the pressure well and truly on Slot; the Dutchman is 7/2, cut from 5/1 to be the next manager to leave.”

Despite that movement, the current favourite in the market is Burnley manager Scott Parker at 11/8.

Pressure building around Slot

Oddschecker spokesman Chris Rogers explained why the market has moved so strongly against the Liverpool boss.

Rogers said: “Arne Slot’s position has felt under threat throughout the season; Sunday afternoon’s draw at home to struggling Spurs may be the final straw for the Reds’ hierarchy.”

He also highlighted how dramatically betting patterns have shifted over a short period of time.

The Oddschecker representative added: “The Dutchman has been strongly backed to leave next over the last 12 hours with a staggering 82% of bets anticipating an imminent exit for last season’s title winning manager.”

The market reaction comes despite Slot speaking this week about the support he feels at Liverpool during difficult moments.

Speaking about the environment at Anfield earlier this week, the former Feyenoord boss said: “This is probably the nicest club to struggle [at] because you feel the support.”

Following the Tottenham draw, the Liverpool manager also acknowledged the frustration among supporters.

Slot explained: “I think it’s understandable for fans to be frustrated because it happened already so many times that they’ve seen the home team not picking up the points that they’re expecting to.”

Whether the betting market proves accurate remains uncertain.

But after Sunday’s result, the pressure around Slot has clearly intensified.