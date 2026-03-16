Slot responds to Liverpool boos after late Tottenham equaliser

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot admitted he understands the frustration from supporters after the Reds were booed at full-time following the 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Anfield.

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It was another damaging result for us in the race for Champions League qualification, particularly given the circumstances of the equaliser.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s first-half free-kick had looked set to secure three points for the Reds, but Richarlison struck in the 90th minute to rescue a point for Spurs and leave the Anfield crowd visibly frustrated.

The reaction from sections of the crowd at the final whistle was clear.

However, speaking in his post-match press conference, the Dutchman made it clear that he understands why supporters reacted the way they did.

Slot said: “I think it’s understandable for fans to be frustrated because it happened already so many times that they’ve seen the home team not picking up the points that they’re expecting to, us conceding goals in the last minute.”

Our manager acknowledged that the recurring nature of these late setbacks has understandably tested the patience of supporters.

Slot calls for response from Liverpool players

Rather than criticising the fans, the 47-year-old placed the responsibility squarely on himself and the players to respond.

Slot insisted that the frustration inside Anfield must now be used as motivation ahead of the next fixture.

The former Feyenoord boss explained: “Now it’s up to us to bring that frustration to Wednesday and come up with a big performance.”

He also emphasised that the squad must repay the backing they have received throughout the campaign.

The Dutchman added: “Because that we are all frustrated, that’s completely clear.

“And it’s now up to me and the players to take that frustration into Wednesday evening and show the fans the performance and the results they deserve.”

Late goals becoming a major Liverpool problem

The result against Tottenham continued a worrying trend that has plagued Liverpool throughout the season.

Richarlison’s stoppage-time equaliser was the eighth goal the Reds have conceded in the 90th minute or later in the Premier League this season, highlighting a recurring issue with closing games out.

That frustration was also reflected by pundits during the match.

Jamie Carragher described Liverpool as “sleepwalking” towards conceding before the equaliser arrived, while Roy Keane later criticised the Reds’ drop-off since winning the title last season.

For Slot, though, the focus is not on the criticism but on the response.

The Liverpool boss clearly understands the mood around Anfield right now and his message was simple.

If the players deliver the performance supporters expect in the next game, those boos could quickly turn back into belief.