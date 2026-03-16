What Liverpool’s Matchups Reveal About Their 2025-26 Prospects

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool entered the 2025/26 season with excitement and high expectations. After the progress shown under Arne Slot and with a squad full of attacking talent, many fans believed the team could challenge for another Premier League title. The early matches supported that belief, as the Reds began the campaign with five straight wins.

As the season progressed, certain matches began to shape LFC’s story. Some games showed their strength in controlling possession and creating chances, while others required patience against well-organised opponents.

Looking at the season in phases helps explain how Liverpool’s title hopes deteriorated and why the focus has gradually shifted toward finishing strong and securing Champions League qualification.

The Strong Start and Early Warning Signs

Liverpool began the season with resolute performances which showed the attacking quality in the squad. A 4-2 win over Bournemouth at Anfield on the opening night highlighted the team’s quick movement in the final third and their ability to create chances. The momentum continued with a 3-2 victory at Newcastle, where the Reds kept attacking with confidence.

These early results also affected Liverpool game odds as strong performances increased confidence in the team’s chances in subsequent games. The midfield partnership of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister helped Liverpool control possession and move the ball forward effectively. However, matches like the 0-0 draws against Leeds and Arsenal showed that well-organised defenses could make it harder for the Reds to create clear opportunities.

The Autumn Slump and “Big Six” Struggles

As the season moved into October and November, Liverpool faced a tougher stretch of fixtures which tested the team’s consistency. A narrow defeat to Manchester United was followed by another loss against Brentford, slowing the momentum which had built during the opening weeks. Both matches were competitive, but moments in transition and defensive organisation played an important role in shaping the final results.

The challenge continued with a difficult trip to the Etihad Stadium, where Manchester City secured a 3–0 win through controlled possession and efficient attacking play. The match highlighted the intensity of facing top sides in the league and the level of focus required in these direct encounters.

The “Low Block” Enigma

During the winter months, Liverpool often controlled matches but struggled to turn that control into wins. Draws against Sunderland, Leeds and Burnley followed a similar pattern in December and January. The Reds had most of the possession and spent long periods attacking, but strong defensive setups limited clear chances.

Many opponents defended deep to protect the centre of the pitch. LFC continued to apply pressure, but crowded defensive lines made it difficult to find space in the penalty area. Because of this, Slot’s team often relied on attacking from wide positions and patient build-up to create opportunities.

A clear example came in the home match against Burnley, when Liverpool took 32 shots. While this showed strong attacking intent, many of those attempts came from outside the box as the Clarets defended with discipline and earned a 1-1 draw. That match showed how difficult it can be to break down compact defences and create clear scoring chances.

The Final Nail in the Coffin

February included one of Liverpool’s most important matches of the season when Manchester City visited Anfield and won 2-1 in a close contest that the Reds were winning with 10 minutes to go, only to be hit by late sucker punches from Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland.

On occasion, LFC delivered some encouraging performances to keep them competitive in the Champions League race. A strong 5-2 win over West Ham showed the team’s attacking quality, while a 1-0 victory against Nottingham Forest highlighted their ability to come out on top in tight games. Those results helped shift attention toward finishing the season strongly and securing a Champions League spot.

The Upcoming Gauntlet – The Race for Top Four

The final months of the season present an important challenge for Liverpool as they push for a top-four finish. Alongside their league campaign, the team are also still involved in the FA Cup and Champions League. Balancing these competitions will require careful squad rotation and strong performances across both tournaments.

Several upcoming matches will play a key role in shaping Liverpool’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season, including three consecutive games against fellow chasers for that competition.

2 May: Manchester United away

9 May: Chelsea at home

17 May: Aston Villa away

Liverpool’s Season in Perspective

Liverpool’s season shows how important each game can be in the Premier League. Different opponents bring a different challenge, some of which have caught out the Reds.

The remaining matches give the squad a chance to finish the campaign strongly and secure a place in the Champions League. Fans around the world will now watch closely to see how Slot’s side will fare out over the next couple of months.