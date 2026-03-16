What will push FSG over the edge in Arne Slot sacking decision as key dates threaten action – opinion

Arne Slot will most likely be given until the end of the season before Liverpool make a decision over the head coach’s future.
This claim comes from Mick Brown over at Football Insider, who notes that patience with the Dutchman is quickly running out.
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That’s unsurprising, given the Reds’ performance levels have significantly dropped off from their Premier League-winning campaign of 2024/25.
FSG won’t pull the trigger on Arne Slot just yet
Whilst Slot continues to hold some credit in the bank owing to our success last term, there remain growing questions over the former Feyenoord’s capabilities.
“Serious questions are going to be asked of Arne Slot,” Brown said.
“There have been doubts since right at the start of the season, everybody expected them to turn things around, but this result didn’t come as a surprise.
“You went into it thinking Liverpool should be beating Tottenham convincingly because of how they’ve been playing recently, so ultimately it’s a disappointment.
“Ultimately the blame does come back on the manager when things aren’t going right.
“They’re not as effective going forward as they were last season, and they’re certainly not as strong defensively, they always look like conceding.
“If Liverpool feel those issues are down to Slot and his management of the team, then maybe they will have to make a decision about his future.”
A morale-sapping set of results to Galatasaray and Tottenham in quick succession have hardly helped the growing perception that Liverpool would be better off making a change sooner rather than later.
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We currently understand that the Reds aren’t, at this point, looking at bringing in Steven Gerrard as interim boss until the summer.
However, we find it difficult to believe that FSG’s patience will be unlimited should they feel Champions League is slipping through the club’s fingers.
When could Slot be sacked by Liverpool?
The club’s current position is that Arne Slot has until the summer to turn things around and prove he deserves to remain Liverpool boss going into the 2026/27 season.
Failure to secure silverware or a place in the Champions League will reportedly be enough to see the 47-year-old moved on.
But the question remains: could Slot be sacked even sooner?
FSG are sure to be disappointed if Liverpool fall out of the Champions League before the quarter-finals. Especially, with the greatest of respect to Galatasaray, to an outfit of comparatively poorer quality.
Follow that up with poor outcomes against Brighton (Premier League) and Man City (FA Cup quarter-final), and perhaps this could be enough to tip the club over the edge in the business end of the season.
If not, Arne Slot will have to count himself considerably lucky to survive through to the summer.
If Slot had any self-respect he would resign. I don’t think any fan wants him at the club anymore. He tactics are slow and boring even when we win. Last season he won the title with Jurgen’s team, from whom many players have moved on. This average manager has been exposed for what he is.
In Xabi Alonso we have a readymade replacement available, so I dont see the point in waiting for next season. Get this Frankenstein out of Anfield now. He could not motivate a kebab and has the personality of a goldfish. I sense even Jurgen Klopp may be interested to manage us until the summer if asked to do so.
totally agree. Yet I feel that FSG will let him see out the season. They’ll take the ” cod liver oil medicine ” and start fresh.
FSG don’t care about winning trophies, it’s all about the revenues we get from the champions league, miss out on that and slot will be gone. We won’t win anything anyway because we are not good enough, with or without the ball. Champions league would already be out of reach if the teams around us were more consistent. Villa and Chelsea are as bad as us so it’s hard to say what will happen. Would bringing in an interim manager like Gerrard improve things. Short term yes. With the squad of players we have we should never be this bad. It’s been a gradual decline, last six months of last season, into this season, klopp left the team autopilot for slot , organised good going forward and over time with slots training methods we’ve regressed into mediocrity. FSG wont change anything this season, by the time they do get their finger out the damage will have been done. Too little too late as usual from charlatan owners FSG.
We had the best in klopp, FSG didn’t back him, that’s why he walked out. you reap what you sow
The odd thing is that the team lack any cohesive approach in games beyond trying to dominate possession. It’s weird that the fitness levels have dropped so dramatically, but the saddest thing is to watch the team failing to compete. You only need t(e eye test to see the players continually losing 50/50 duels. There doesn’t seem to be any fighting spirit in the side and opposition teams must so look forward to playing against us. It’s heartbreaking.
A real Liverpool FC fan should be allowed to buy the club, not caring how much is spent as long as we’re successful
If the current owners aren’t bothered about trophy’s they should sell and go
They value Liverpool at around 4billion today. If we get an offer like this from some rich tycoons, they will sell.