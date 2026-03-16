What will push FSG over the edge in Arne Slot sacking decision as key dates threaten action – opinion

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot will most likely be given until the end of the season before Liverpool make a decision over the head coach’s future.

This claim comes from Mick Brown over at Football Insider, who notes that patience with the Dutchman is quickly running out.

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That’s unsurprising, given the Reds’ performance levels have significantly dropped off from their Premier League-winning campaign of 2024/25.

FSG won’t pull the trigger on Arne Slot just yet

Whilst Slot continues to hold some credit in the bank owing to our success last term, there remain growing questions over the former Feyenoord’s capabilities.

“Serious questions are going to be asked of Arne Slot,” Brown said.

“There have been doubts since right at the start of the season, everybody expected them to turn things around, but this result didn’t come as a surprise.

“You went into it thinking Liverpool should be beating Tottenham convincingly because of how they’ve been playing recently, so ultimately it’s a disappointment.

“Ultimately the blame does come back on the manager when things aren’t going right.

“They’re not as effective going forward as they were last season, and they’re certainly not as strong defensively, they always look like conceding.

“If Liverpool feel those issues are down to Slot and his management of the team, then maybe they will have to make a decision about his future.”

A morale-sapping set of results to Galatasaray and Tottenham in quick succession have hardly helped the growing perception that Liverpool would be better off making a change sooner rather than later.

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We currently understand that the Reds aren’t, at this point, looking at bringing in Steven Gerrard as interim boss until the summer.

However, we find it difficult to believe that FSG’s patience will be unlimited should they feel Champions League is slipping through the club’s fingers.

When could Slot be sacked by Liverpool?

The club’s current position is that Arne Slot has until the summer to turn things around and prove he deserves to remain Liverpool boss going into the 2026/27 season.

Failure to secure silverware or a place in the Champions League will reportedly be enough to see the 47-year-old moved on.

But the question remains: could Slot be sacked even sooner?

FSG are sure to be disappointed if Liverpool fall out of the Champions League before the quarter-finals. Especially, with the greatest of respect to Galatasaray, to an outfit of comparatively poorer quality.

Follow that up with poor outcomes against Brighton (Premier League) and Man City (FA Cup quarter-final), and perhaps this could be enough to tip the club over the edge in the business end of the season.

If not, Arne Slot will have to count himself considerably lucky to survive through to the summer.