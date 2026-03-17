‘Really difficult’ – Jamie Carragher fears for Slot after what he noticed at Anfield on Sunday

Images via Sky Sports and Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Jamie Carragher feels that Arne Slot could find it ‘really difficult’ to win back the support of the Liverpool fan base amid the Reds’ ongoing misery this season.

The final whistle of the 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday was met with boos from many in attendance, with the head coach acknowleding that such a reaction was ‘understandable‘ off the back of also losing to Wolves and Galatasaray over the past fortnight.

Speaking on Sky Sports‘ Monday Night Football, Carragher said that it’s a worrying sign for the Dutchman when even LFC’s match-going support have begun to turn on him, with the scale of the booing on Sunday evening difficult to ignore.

Carragher fears for Slot after Sunday tipping point

The pundit explained: “The bigger point is how worrying it is for the manager. I think there’s a difference with most supporters in terms of what we see online and on social media compared to the match-going fans.

“I think for a lot of this season, when people have turned on Arne Slot, the match-going fans have stuck with him. You look back at what happened with Mo Salah – the next away game was at the San Siro, they were chanting for Arne Slot, and it’s not easy for a Liverpool crowd to turn on the manager who’s won a title 12 months before.

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“I felt there was a big shift [on Sunday] in terms of how the crowd felt with the team and their manager. The booing at the end, that was proper booing. That was a really unhappy and disgruntled fanbase and I think it’s going to be really difficult for Arne Slot to get them back. Once you lose that crowd, it’s very difficult.

“Something really special could happen in terms of a Champions League, maybe even the FA Cup, but I think a lot of supporters have gone on the back of what happened in the last week especially – one point from Wolves and Tottenham, and losing the first leg to Galatasaray.”

"I felt there was a big shift yesterday"

"The booing at the end was proper booing"@Carra23 believes it will be difficult for Arne Slot to win the Liverpool supporters back 😬 pic.twitter.com/QgcKHFHb6A — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 16, 2026

Not the first time there’s been boos at Anfield this season

Liverpool’s match-going fans aren’t known for turning on their team and manager all too easily, so the volume of the booing on Sunday did resonate, and it’s not the first time that such a reaction has been prompted at Anfield this season either.

There were also boos at the end of the three-goal losses at home to Nottingham Forest and PSV Eindhoven in November, and a similar outcome against Galatasaray tomorrow night will likely elicit an even more vocal demonstration of discontent.

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There were reports of a surge in betting on Slot to be the next Premier League boss to lose his job in the wake of the draw against Spurs, and it isn’t just the poor results on the pitch which have led to many Reds supporters losing faith in the 47-year-old.

The manner of Liverpool’s performances this season – even in a number of their victories – have been flat and uninspiring, and the repeated concession of result-altering goals in the closing minutes of games hint at a chronic mentality problem within the squad.

Wins against Galatasaray and Brighton are essential in order to at least buy the Dutchman some breathing space going into the international break, and a platform for what might hopefully be a strong finish to the campaign, similar to what Jurgen Klopp inspired in 2022/23 and especially 2020/21.