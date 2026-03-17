‘More cruel misfortune’ as Liverpool forward suffers devastating injury blow on Monday night

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Young Liverpool forward Jayden Danns has suffered yet another cruel injury setback just half an hour after making his long-awaited comeback.

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The striker went off injured in action for the Reds’ under-21s against their Ipswich counterparts just under six months ago, with a subsequent diagonsis revealing a hamstring problem which’d necessitate a lengthy layoff.

The 20-year-old finally returned to action for Rob Page’s side for their Premier League 2 fixture against Manchester City on Monday night, but it didn’t take long for misfortune to strike yet again.

Danns’ comeback cut short by yet another injury

As reported by The Athletic’s James Pearce (via X), Danns was hit by ‘more cruel misfortune’ in last night’s game after suffering another hamstring injury less than half an hour into an eventual 2-0 defeat for the young Reds.

Liverpool were trailing 1-0 at the time of the body blow, with Will Wright duly summoned to enter as a substitute. He later had a header cleared off the line, but ultimately Page’s team fell to their first loss in 2026 (liverpoolfc.com).

Danns has been plagued by injury problems since the start of 2025

This is a devastating setback for Danns, who – having just returned to action after nearly six months on the sidelines – could now find himself back at square one almost instantly, with his tale of injury misfortune since the start of 2025 showing no sign of abating.

In the early weeks of last year, he joined Sunderland (then in the Championship) on loan but never got to make an appearance for them due to a back problem.

The world seemed to be his oyster after his eventful breakthrough into the Liverpool first team two years ago (he played at Wembley and scored his first senior goal in the space of four days), he’s played just 14 matches at all levels, with less than 600 minutes of game-time (Transfermarkt).

Previously touted by Page to be ‘England’s next number 9‘, Danns has had no luck whatsoever over the past year, with injury problems constantly hindering his development and depriving him of almost 12 months of his fledgling career.

We wish the 20-year-old well in his recovery from his latest setback, and hopefully the problems which have plagued him in recent times will eventually become a thing of the past.