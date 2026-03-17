‘He would probably take the job’ – Journalist drops Xabi Alonso claim with Arne Slot on thin ice

(Photos by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce and Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One journalist has claimed that Xabi Alonso ‘would probably’ be interested in becoming the next Liverpool manager if he were to be afforded the opportunity.

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The former Reds midfielder appeared to be the initial favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp two years ago before Arne Slot was ultimately appointed, but with the incumbent head coach coming under intensifying scrutiny, speculation surrounding an Anfield return for the Spaniard has resurfaced.

Although the 44-year-old’s agent Inaki Ibanez recently shut down any ongoing links with the Merseyside giants, it’s been claimed elsewhere that the ex-Real Madrid boss would jump at the chance to go back to LFC.

Alonso ‘would probably’ take Liverpool job if offered to him

Speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast on Monday in relation to Alonso potentially being the next Liverpool manager, Adam Crafton said: “I imagine he would probably take the job and I’m sure he would be a contender if they chose to let Slot go.”

Fellow journalist Simon Hughes added: “There is a feeling [within LFC] at the moment that Slot will be able to steer this in the right direction eventually, but sometimes results get in the way of these best-laid plans.

“If Liverpool were to go out of the Champions League to Galatasaray, it will be really, really hard for Slot to rescue back that trust, I think.”

Alonso would seem a prime candidate if Liverpool were to sack Slot

The latter’s comments on the Dutchman were similar to those made by Jamie Carragher on Monday evening, with the former Reds defender claiming that the current head coach could find it hard to win back even the match-going fans who’d unflinchingly backed him up until Sunday’s draw against Spurs.

The Liverpool hierarchy might be hoping to give Slot the remainder of this season before assessing his situation, but it’s not unthinkable that the outcome of our next three matches (across three different competitions) could trigger action a bit sooner.

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If LFC were to lose their Premier League visit to Brighton on Saturday whilst also exiting the Champions League and FA Cup either side of the international break, the current air of discontent would surely turn toxic to the extent that the 47-year-old would have few (if any) allies within an already irate fan base.

Alonso is current unattached after his dismissal from Real Madrid in January, and his playing previous at Anfield has already helped to forge a hugely positive relationship with Kopites, so it’s no surprise that he’s continually being touted as a potential successor to Slot.

Never mind his brief tenure in the Bernabeu goldfish bowl – the Spaniard did an exceptional job at Bayer Leverkusen, winning the German double unbeaten in 2023/24 and playing a huge role in Florian Wirtz’s rise to superstardom.

If Liverpool are looking for a new manager in the next few months and the 44-year-old would be interested in taking the job, it’s hard to see many other viable alternatives who’d be a better fit for the role.