(Video) Watch Galatasaray fans in Liverpool City Centre despite UEFA ban

Galatasaray fans have caused a stir in Liverpool City Centre this evening despite UEFA banning their supporters from attending tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

The Turkish outfit arrived at The Municipal Hotel tonight to spend the night before their huge clash with the Premier League champions.

The side was greeted by plenty of supporters who lit flares, set off fireworks and chanted outside of the hotel.

It remains to be seen whether any Galatasaray fans will somehow manage to get into Anfield for the game – but they were eager to show that they’re here with their actions this evening.

UEFA’s decision to restrict away supporters follows crowd trouble during Galatasaray’s Champions League play-off victory over Juventus.

Arne Slot’s side fell to a 1-0 defeat in Istanbul last week so have work to do if they’re to progress through to the quarter finals.

There is extra pressure on the Dutch head coach after the Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Spurs on Sunday with their defence of the Premier League title stuttering.

Check the video of Galatasaray fans below via @Awaydays23 on X: