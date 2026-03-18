Arne Slot sends message to Liverpool fans before ‘massive’ Galatasaray clash

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Liverpool head into a defining European night at Anfield with Arne Slot openly acknowledging both the pressure and the expectation ahead of our clash with Galatasaray.

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After a frustrating run of results, including the late collapse against Tottenham, the Dutchman has used his programme notes to set the tone for what feels like a season-defining evening.

Slot responds to pressure and fan frustration

Writing in the official matchday programme via Liverpoolfc.com, Slot made it clear just how big this game is for us.

“That this is a massive game for us requires no explanation. Having worked so hard to reach this stage of the competition, we want – and need – to continue our journey.”

The 47-year-old didn’t shy away from recent criticism either, instead showing an understanding of the reaction from supporters after dropped points.

“A lot has been said about the reaction of our fans to our draw against Tottenham and all I can say is I get it.”

“I get it from the point of view of disappointment at points being dropped, I get it in terms of frustration at conceding another late goal and I get it about elements of our performance in general.”

That honest admission comes after Didi Hamann described the current mood around the club as “toxic”, highlighting just how quickly the atmosphere has shifted in recent weeks.

Slot, however, is focused on turning that emotion into something positive.

“Our job now is to use that frustration in a positive way and for this reason it is clearly a good thing that not only do we have another home game so soon after but also that it is a home game of such crucial importance.”

Liverpool must respond on biggest night

The Liverpool boss also made it clear that this is about more than just progression, it’s about putting things right after recent performances.

“We owe this to ourselves and to our supporters and this, in my view, is as big a motivation as ever.”

Slot highlighted a clear issue that has cost us in both the first leg and the Spurs draw, pointing directly to our lack of cutting edge.

“It is clear that we can make things easier for ourselves if we become more decisive in the final third.”

That aligns with what David James pointed out about failing to kill games, something that’s repeatedly hurt us this season.

The former Feyenoord coach finished with a clear message about responsibility and opportunity.

“The onus is on us. This is our opportunity to go to the next round and also to remind ourselves and everyone else what we are capable of. Let’s make the most of it.”