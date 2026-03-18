Being FSG: Xabi Alonso’s first Liverpool signing is already lined up; he’s a steal at £43.2m

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Alessandro Bastoni could be heading straight to Liverpool this summer if reports coming out of Italy offer any indication.

Inter Milan are reportedly prepared to seriously consider any offers for the Italy international at the end of the season, according to gazzetta.it.

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That may come as quite a shock to Premier League fans, given the centre-back has featured prominently throughout the Serie A side’s domestic and Champions League campaign.

Liverpool could take advantage of Alessandro Bastoni price drop

The report in question now claims that Inter ‘could now accept’ an offer around the €50m (£43.2m) mark in the summer. However, this would likely require bonuses to be included to get any prospective deal over the line.

At any rate, Bastoni is sure to attract interest from a number of English clubs, perhaps even (the not expressly mentioned) Liverpool.

Roberto Maida reports: “But even in England, several teams could appear in the transfer window if the signs of openness are clear.

“His previous valuation of €70 million [£60.5m] is no longer relevant: Inter could now accept an offer around €50 million, perhaps taking advantage of the usual bonuses that lull even the most complicated negotiations.”

With a drop-off of almost £20m in value, Liverpool, and any other interested suitors, would surely be foolish to overlook the opportunity to sign one of Europe’s top centre-backs.

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An obvious first signing for Xabi Alonso?

We still find it hard to believe that Xabi Alonso would persist with a back three at Liverpool, were he to be handed over the reins in the summer.

Either way, even with Jeremy Jacquet arriving in the summer (a likely delayed pre-season with his injury) and Giovanni Leoni still present in the squad, we find ourselves a centre-back short ahead of the next window.

Yes, Ibrahima Konate signing a new contract would ensure Liverpool have a full complement of centre-backs available (and that’s discounting the availability of Joe Gomez).

But with Virgil van Dijk set to enter the final year of his deal in the 2026/27 season, signing Alessandro Bastoni – one of the leading left-sided centre-backs in world football – would surely represent an obvious first move.

The wings remain perhaps the top priority, of course, with us sorely missing pace higher up the flanks.

But the Italian is a bona fide market opportunity around the £43m mark – and Liverpool are well-known to love this kind of transfer.