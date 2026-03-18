(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Bacary Sagna has made a remarkable claim about Jamie Carragher after the controversial decision to strip Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, with the former Arsenal defender arguing that Liverpool’s ex-centre-back has effectively been vindicated.

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The issue has caused huge debate across football, with Senegal’s dramatic final win over Morocco now overturned by CAF on appeal, and it has drawn in one of Carragher’s most criticised old comments about African football.

Speaking to Covers.com soccer betting, Sagna did not hold back.

Crediting Covers.com soccer betting, the former France international said: “The decision to strip Senegal’s AFCON win is disrespectful and wrong.

“It doesn’t make sense at all, and I now believe Jamie Carragher has been proven right about African football.”

Sagna’s AFCON verdict was brutal

The 43-year-old, who is of Senegalese descent, made it clear that his anger is centred on the circumstances around the final and the decision-making that followed.

Sagna argued that the Senegal players had little choice but to leave the pitch amid the chaos.

He said: “There were fans invading the pitch, so what were the Senegal players supposed to do – stand out there and not run inside?

“There were fights going on in the stadium, and the players are expected to stay on the field and play?”

That stance mirrors the frustration already voiced by Sadio Mane, who said after the decision that “there is too much corruption in our game” and warned that African football as a whole had been damaged by what happened.

Why Liverpool fans will recognise this debate

Carragher’s previous AFCON comments sparked fierce backlash when he discussed Mo Salah and the Ballon d’Or.

At the time, many felt the former Red had been dismissive of the tournament, but Sagna now believes recent events have changed that conversation.

The ex-Manchester City full-back added: “The CAF’s decision is a decision against African football. Who is going to respect AFCON now?

“I’ve lost respect for it after this decision and Morocco are getting away with it.”

Whether Liverpool supporters agree with Sagna or not, this latest twist has unquestionably reopened one of the biggest debates around AFCON, its credibility and how it is viewed across the wider football world.