Didi Hamann makes ‘toxic situation’ claim about Slot before Galatasaray clash

(Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Liverpool head into a defining night at Anfield with Arne Slot under increasing scrutiny, and the noise around the Dutchman isn’t going away any time soon.

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The visit of Galatasaray in the Champions League already felt huge, but recent results have only intensified the spotlight on our head coach.

After the late collapse against Tottenham, where we conceded again in the dying moments, the pressure has clearly ramped up both externally and internally.

Hamann questions Slot handling and Liverpool form

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, via BBC Sport, former Red Didi Hamann didn’t hold back in his assessment of the situation.

“I don’t think he [Slot] is handling it too well. He came out with a statement this week that the Liverpool faithful is always very loyal to the managers.”

The German then pointed to expectations following last season’s title win, suggesting that what we’re seeing now falls well below the required level.

“Obviously you need results and they probably overachieved last season by a long way by winning the league.

“But they did win the league, they spent an awful lot of money in the summer and you would expect them to at least challenge for the title now.”

That criticism echoes recent concerns, with David James previously highlighting how our failure to kill games has allowed sides like Spurs back into matches.

Galatasaray clash could define Slot future

Tonight’s second leg now feels like more than just a route into the quarter-finals, it’s potentially a defining moment for Slot’s tenure.

Hamann even went as far as questioning whether progression would be enough to secure the Dutchman’s long-term future at the club.

“It is vital they go through tonight, but even if they do so I’m not sure Slot will still be the manager for next season because, you have to say, the form is poor.”

The former midfielder also referenced the mood around Anfield, which has noticeably shifted in recent weeks.

“The fans seem to lose faith in the manager and in the team and I think it is a very toxic situation at the moment.”

With betting markets already reacting heavily against the Liverpool boss after the Spurs draw, this game against Galatasaray now carries massive weight for us both in Europe and beyond.