How Steven Gerrard instantly reacted to Mo Salah’s big Champions League moment vs Galatasaray

(Photos by Kate McShane & Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard cut a delighted figure in the stands watching Mo Salah hand Liverpool a four-goal lead over Galatasaray in the second leg of their round 16 clash.

The Merseysiders cruised to victory, with the Egyptian getting on the scoresheet with a tremendous curling effort following a smart exchange with Florian Wirtz.

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However, the former Roma man was unfortunately struck with a late injury blow in the Champions League encounter, and was spotted requesting his eventual substitution on the 74th minute.

Steven Gerrard loved Mo Salah’s goal vs Galatasaray

Steven Gerrard could be seen clapping enthusiastically with the broadest of grins as Salah celebrated his 50th Champions League goal, proudly tugging the club badge.

Steven Gerrard’s reaction to Mo Salah reaching 50 Champions League goals 🥹 pic.twitter.com/zRe6oktZT2 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) March 18, 2026

It was, quite frankly, a phenomenal effort from the legendary Liverpool attacker, who curled in an effort from outside the box to hand the Reds a 4-1 lead on aggregate.

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If the Egyptian wouldn’t mind putting a few more of these away for the foreseeable future, Liverpool might very well find themselves within a shout of silverware this term!

Stop that, Mo Salah 😮‍💨 His 50th goal in the competition scored in some style. 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/2VYwIh2cIc — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 18, 2026

Will Liverpool be without injured Salah for long?

The exact severity of Mo Salah’s injury remains to be seen, with Arne Slot offering perhaps some hope in his post-match assessment.

In comments relayed by James Pearce on X (formerly Twitter), the Dutch head coach confirmed our No.11 ‘felt something’.

Slot on Salah fitness: "He asked for a substitution. He felt something so let's see where he is for the weekend." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 18, 2026

However, it seems he’s not got the kind of obvious issue that would definitively rule him out of this weekend’s clash with Brighton.

And what a shame that would be with the 33-year-old putting in one of his strongest performances of the season (if we’re all happy to just go ahead and ignore that diabolical panenka attempt in the first half!).

Mo Salah’s stats vs Galatasaray 1 goal 1 assist 2 chances created 1 big chance created 1 missed penalty 5 big chances missed 13 touches in opposition box

* Mo Salah’s stats in the Champions League clash (Fotmob)

Most of the plaudits, of course, have to go to Liverpool’s star of the season, Dominik Szoboszlai.

But this is exactly the kind of performance we’ve been craving from Salah for much of the campaign.

It’s no surprise we’ve seen a top-notch game from the Egyptian the moment Arne Slot moved him more centrally and closer to goal.