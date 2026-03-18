Isak agent could face FA investigation after Chelsea payments claim

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

A new report has linked one of the agents involved in Alexander Isak’s move to Liverpool with a potential FA investigation, although there is no suggestion of wrongdoing on the club’s part.

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The Sweden international’s transfer was one of the biggest stories of the summer, but fresh details from The Times have brought attention to figures involved behind the scenes.

According to reporting from Martyn Ziegler and Matt Lawton, one of the intermediaries connected to Isak’s deal could now come under scrutiny.

The report states: “One of the agents central to Alexander Isak’s British-record £125million move to Liverpool in the summer could face an FA investigation into secret payments by Chelsea as part of transfer deals for star players during Roman Abramovich’s ownership.”

Why Isak’s agent is under scrutiny

The focus centres around Serbian agents Vlado and Zoran Lemic, who were previously involved in a number of high-profile Chelsea transfers.

The report explains how their companies received significant payments during a period now under investigation.

It states: “Vlado and Zoran Lemic, two Serbian brothers, received several million pounds from Chelsea between 2012 and 2015.”

Further detail outlines how one of the brothers could fall under the FA’s jurisdiction.

The report adds: “Zoran is an FA-registered agent in England and could face an FA inquiry.

“Vlado, the main intermediary involved in Isak’s move from Newcastle United, is not a licensed agent and so is out of the governing body’s jurisdiction.”

Importantly, the situation relates to historical payments connected to Chelsea and not to Isak’s transfer itself.

What it means for Liverpool

From a Liverpool perspective, there is no indication that the club or the transfer of the 26-year-old striker is under investigation.

Instead, the focus remains on actions that took place more than a decade ago under Chelsea’s previous ownership.

The report also notes that Chelsea have already accepted sanctions.

It states: “On Monday, the Premier League announced that Chelsea had agreed a £10.75million fine and a suspended transfer ban for a total of £47.5million undisclosed payments.”

For us, the priority remains on the pitch, where the Swedish forward is expected to play a key role once fully fit.

According to Paul Joyce, Isak is nearing a return from injury, with the striker “now nearing the end of his rehabilitation… and should return after the international break.”

There is also growing excitement about how he could fit into Slot’s attacking system, with Ian Doyle suggesting a partnership alongside Hugo Ekitike “is most definitely one of them.”

While the headlines may raise eyebrows, the situation appears to be separate from Liverpool’s current plans.