New Salah mural spotted near Anfield ahead of big night

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters heading to Anfield have been given something new to admire, with a fresh mural of Mo Salah now completed on Houlding Street ahead of a huge European night.

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The artwork, created by artist John Culshaw, captures the Egyptian forward celebrating with his arms outstretched, a pose that has become instantly recognisable to supporters after years of decisive moments in a Liverpool shirt.

Behind him, the word “King” is painted prominently, a fitting tribute to a player who continues to define an era for the club both on and off the pitch.

The mural was highlighted by a supporter on social media, with Peter Williams posting on X: “The new Mo Salah Mural on Houlding street is finished 👑 #LFC”

Salah’s connection with Liverpool supporters

The new Mo Salah Mural on Houlding street is finished 👑 #LFC pic.twitter.com/qQWOGn808h — Peter Williams (@p_williams_0151) March 18, 2026

This is not the first time the Liverpool number 11 has been honoured in this way, which underlines just how important he remains to the fanbase.

Mo Salah’s other Anfield mural is located by The King Harry pub, with supporters previously voting to have the Egyptian immortalised near the ground in recognition of his impact.

That earlier tribute came during a period of uncertainty around his future, with fans keen to show their appreciation for everything he has delivered since arriving from Roma.

Moments like these reflect a bond that goes beyond performances on the pitch.

Murals becoming part of Liverpool culture

The addition of another mural continues a growing trend around Anfield, where players past and present are celebrated across the surrounding streets.

Virgil van Dijk also has a mural from last season’s title success, placed near the iconic Robbie Fowler tribute, highlighting how current leaders are being woven into the club’s visual identity.

These artworks have quickly become landmarks for supporters, with many stopping to take photos before heading into the stadium.

For Salah, the latest tribute feels especially significant given what could be another defining night for Liverpool in Europe.

With a place in the Champions League quarter-finals on the line, the Egyptian King will once again be central to our hopes.

And as fans walk past his image on the way to Anfield, it serves as a reminder of just how much he has already given us and how much we still rely on him now.