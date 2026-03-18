Reminder for Liverpool fans: who is banned from Anfield tonight

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

With Liverpool preparing for a crucial Champions League night against Galatasaray, it’s worth reminding supporters that there will be no away fans inside Anfield despite scenes in the city ahead of kick-off.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Arne Slot’s side go into the second leg trailing 1-0 from Istanbul, meaning we need a strong performance at Anfield to keep our European campaign alive.

While attention has largely been on the football, there is an important detail that Liverpool supporters should be aware of ahead of tonight’s match.

According to reporting from The Athletic journalist Dan Kilpatrick, UEFA have banned Galatasaray supporters from attending the fixture following previous crowd trouble.

The report stated: “There will be no Galatasaray supporters in the Anfield away end for the Champions League last-16 decider against Liverpool after the Turkish club was hit with a UEFA sanction.”

That sanction relates to incidents during their play-off tie with Juventus.

It was confirmed: “UEFA banned the Turkish side from selling away tickets for one match after incidents involving ‘throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks and crowd disturbances’ during the game in Turin.”

Why Liverpool fans are being reminded

Despite that ban, videos have already circulated showing Galatasaray supporters gathering in Liverpool ahead of the game, including scenes involving flares and fireworks outside their team hotel.

That makes this reminder particularly relevant, as there is a possibility that some away fans could attempt to access the stadium.

Stewards will therefore have a significant responsibility to ensure that only Liverpool supporters are inside Anfield for the match.

Focus must remain on the pitch

While the off-field situation adds context to the evening, the priority for us remains turning the tie around.

Sammy Lee recently revealed how Galatasaray’s celebrations after the first leg have already provided extra motivation for the squad.

He said: “It’s half-time in this game against Galatasaray… If they think the tie is over, I think they’re making a big mistake.”

The former Liverpool coach also stressed the need for the right approach from the first whistle.

Lee added: “This Galatasaray team won’t be intimidated by us, so we’ve gotta make sure we’re on the front foot from the word ‘go’.”

With no official away support inside Anfield and everything on the line, the conditions are there for Liverpool to respond.

Now it’s up to us to take advantage.