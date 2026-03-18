‘So average’ – Nevin issues strong Liverpool criticism before Galatasaray

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool head into tonight’s Champions League clash with Galatasaray knowing the stakes couldn’t be much higher after another frustrating result at Anfield.

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The 1-1 draw with Tottenham has left us under real pressure in the race for the top four, and now attention turns to a European night that could define our season under Arne Slot.

Nevin delivers blunt verdict on Liverpool display

Writing on BBC Sport, former player Pat Nevin didn’t hold back when assessing what he saw from the Reds at the weekend.

“Liverpool once again struggled to look like, well, Liverpool. In the end, they were caught by Tottenham, which is bordering on criminal.

“The Reds had everything in their favour. A goal ahead, at home, against an injury-ravaged side with no confidence.”

The Scottish pundit dismissed the idea that Spurs’ comeback was particularly impressive, instead focusing on our own shortcomings in the match.

“The narrative is that Spurs fought back gamely and maybe there was a flicker, but that isn’t what I saw.”

Nevin even suggested Igor Tudor’s side didn’t play especially well, which only underlines how damaging it was for us to drop points in that position.

“Yet Liverpool still let it slip at Anfield when the battle for the Champions League places should have been enough to rouse a better performance.”

That echoes what David James highlighted after the game, with the former goalkeeper pointing out how we failed to put the match to bed despite clear warning signs.

Galatasaray clash now season-defining

The focus now shifts fully to tonight, and Nevin believes this isn’t just another European fixture for Liverpool.

“With the defeat by Galatasaray still smarting, the visit of the Turkish side for the second leg on Wednesday could well be the most important game of their season so far.”

That’s a damning context when you consider where we are in the campaign, particularly after investing heavily and coming off a title-winning season.

Nevin’s closing assessment was equally blunt about our recent level.

“Not good when they were so average against Spurs.”

With Didi Hamann also recently describing the situation around the club as “toxic” and questioning Slot’s future, there’s no doubt the pressure is building, making this Anfield encounter feel like a genuine turning point for us.