Szoboszlai just sent Richard Hughes a message as Slot fumes on touchline during Liverpool vs Galatasaray

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot cut a furious figure on the touchline as Sacha Boey reacted theatrically to minimal contact from Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike.

The Galatasaray fullback, formerly of Bayern Munich, headed out an aerial ball before crumpling to the turf and rolling.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Merseysiders find themselves back in the game in the second leg of their round of 16 Champions League clash, with the score level thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai’s well-placed strike.

Arne Slot furious with Galatasaray dark arts

The Dutch head coach was spotted wheeling and careering on the touchline as Galatasaray player after Galatasaray player dropped to the turf as if shot.

“Arne Slot is absolutely furious on the touchline,” Patel noted in his coverage for BBC Sport.

“Galatasaray are trying to make this game as stop-start as possible. Liverpool have made a decent start but are yet to create any openings of note.”

It perhaps shouldn’t come as a great surprise that the visitors would do all in their power to disrupt momentum at Anfield having taken only a slim lead with them to Merseyside.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

At any rate, it’s reassuring to see Slot so animated on the touchline amid ongoing sack pressure.

Ultimately, we just want to see that he cares and that he’s willing to go down swinging instead of committing to this passive, boring style of play we’ve been forced to witness of late.

This is the Arne Slot we need.

pic.twitter.com/jnDvW7YVuf — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) March 18, 2026

More of this please, Arne.

Dominik Szoboszlai impresses again for Liverpool

It seems that Szoboszlai and Szoboszlai alone is determined to drag Liverpool through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

It was the Hungarian’s strike, direct from the corner kick, that saw the Reds restore parity to the return tie, following a period of sustained Liverpool pressure.

Before the half-time whistle, it was Szoboszlai who won a penalty for the hosts – only for teammate Mo Salah to mishit with perhaps one of the most bizarre Panenka attempts you’ll ever see.

No surprise that Fotmob have awarded the former RB Leipzig midfielder with the joint-highest score (8.5/10) on the night (at the time of writing).

Dominik Szoboszlai stats vs Galatasaray 1 goal 1 chance created 8 passes into final third 2 defensive contributions 5 recoveries 4/5 ground duels won 2/2 aerial duels won

* Dominik Szoboszlai stats in the Champions League clash (Fotmob)

Really, though, can the Galatasaray ‘keeper genuinely be considered the joint-best player on the pitch at the moment? We have our doubts…

Either way, it’s yet another firm reminder of the desperate need for Liverpool to hand their star man a brand new contract.

Time to follow up after the good news with Ryan Gravenberch.