‘Too much corruption’ – Mane reacts to AFCON title decision

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Sadio Mane and Senegal celebrate AFCON victory
Image via @FootballSenegal on X

A controversial decision in African football has drawn a strong response from a familiar Liverpool figure, with Sadio Mane speaking out after Senegal were stripped of their Africa Cup of Nations title.

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The former Liverpool forward, who played a key role in delivering success during his time at Anfield, has publicly criticised the decision to overturn the result of the AFCON final.

Senegal had initially been crowned champions after a dramatic victory over Morocco, only for the outcome to later be reversed following an appeal, leading to widespread debate across the football world.

Taking to Instagram, Mane did not hold back in his assessment of the situation.

The Senegal international wrote: “What happened has gone too far. This is not the football we fight for, not the Africa we believe in.”

Our former No.10 made it clear that his frustration extends beyond just the result itself.

He continued: “There is too much corruption in our game, and it’s killing the passion of millions of fans across the continent.”

Mane calls for change in African football

Mane’s comments reflect a growing feeling among players and supporters that decisions off the pitch are having too much influence on major competitions.

The 33-year-old winger, who helped Senegal to AFCON success and was central to their identity, suggested that the integrity of the game is being compromised.

He added: “Players give everything on the pitch, but decisions off it are deciding matches and trophies.”

The former Red also emphasised that the issue goes beyond one nation or one result.

Mane said: “I’m deeply disappointed not just for Senegal, but for African football as a whole.”

Liverpool icon’s words carry weight

For Liverpool supporters, Mane’s words carry added weight given his leadership and experience in major moments.

After Senegal reached the AFCON final in the first place, the forward showed his usual class when speaking about Mo Salah following victory over Egypt.

He said: “It is not easy for him – but still best of luck… He did everything to carry his team until now. Unfortunately one of us had to [lose]. I’m happy [to be] in the final.”

That humility contrasted sharply with the chaos that followed in the final itself.

As Sadio Mane and Senegal celebrated a second Africa Cup of Nations triumph in five years after they defeated hosts Morocco in a dramatic contest, our attacker even then recreated Jordan Henderson’s trademark trophy lift celebration in scenes that resonated with our supporters.

However, the decision to overturn that result has now cast a shadow over those celebrations.

Mane finished his statement with a clear message.

He said: “We deserve better. The fans deserve fairness, transparency, and respect.”

 

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