‘Beyond me’ – Aldridge questions Liverpool approach despite big win

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool delivered the kind of performance we’ve been waiting for against Galatasaray, and John Aldridge was quick to highlight just how important that response could be.

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After weeks of frustration, including the late collapse against Tottenham, the 4-0 win at Anfield felt like a statement, not just in Europe but in terms of rediscovering our identity.

Aldridge praises Liverpool intensity

Writing on X, Aldridge made it clear that the biggest difference was the intent we showed from the very start of the game.

“That was much better folks, why we haven’t been starting games with that intent is beyond me.”

The former Liverpool striker pointed to the way we controlled the match early on, forcing Galatasaray onto the back foot and never allowing them to settle.

“Ok they were poor but we made them look ordinary at best with the pressure we put them under.”

That intensity has been missing at times this season, something Aldridge himself alluded to after the Spurs draw when he described the closing stages of that game as “shambolic”.

Performance must now be the standard

For Aldridge, though, this wasn’t just about one result, it was about what it can mean moving forward if we maintain that level.

“The performance should give the players more belief and confidence going forward.”

That’s the key point as we head into a crucial period, with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and key league fixtures all coming up in quick succession.

The former forward has also previously acknowledged understanding the boos after the Tottenham result, which makes this reaction all the more telling.

There’s now a clear benchmark for us to aim for, with the energy, pressing and attacking intent against Galatasaray showing exactly what this team is capable of when everything clicks.

The challenge for Arne Slot’s side is simple, but far from easy, to ensure that this level isn’t a one-off, but the standard we consistently reach as the season enters its defining stretch.