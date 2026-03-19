Carragher says one Liverpool player is ‘best by far’ right now

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s commanding win over Galatasaray had standout performers across the pitch, but for Jamie Carragher, one player was clearly above the rest.

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Dominik Szoboszlai delivered another influential display at Anfield, setting the tone with an early goal and driving the intensity that carried us into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Carragher singles out Szoboszlai performance

Speaking on CBS Sports, Carragher was full of praise for the Hungarian’s display, particularly after watching the game from a close vantage point near the dugouts.

“Szoboszlai, the energy of him was fantastic. And we were sat just behind the bench… he was fantastic, the energy he put into the game, the vital first goal as well.”

The former defender made the point that watching from pitchside offered a different perspective, one that emphasised just how much work Szoboszlai was putting in both on and off the ball.

He didn’t stop there either, going as far as to suggest the midfielder is currently setting the standard within the squad.

“Listen, right now he’s Liverpool’s best player by far.”

That’s a significant claim given the quality within the side, but it reflects just how influential the 25-year-old has become in recent weeks.

Role and energy key to Liverpool success

Carragher also touched on where Szoboszlai is most effective, linking his current role to a familiar position for Liverpool supporters.

“For me that’s his best position… that sort of inside right, probably where Steven Gerrard used to like playing really.”

That comparison will inevitably excite fans, especially given Szoboszlai himself spoke after the game about how much Gerrard inspired him growing up and what it means to wear the No.8 shirt.

Beyond the sentiment, though, it’s the midfielder’s physical output and willingness to influence every phase of play that is standing out most.

His energy, ability to drift wide when needed and still dominate centrally has made him crucial to how Arne Slot’s side functions, particularly in high-intensity European games like this.

When you add in the fact he used Galatasaray’s first-leg celebrations as motivation, it paints a picture of a player not just performing well, but fully driving the team forward at a critical stage of the season.