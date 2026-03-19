Dominik Szoboszlai makes Steven Gerrard admission after Liverpool win

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool produced one of our most complete performances of the season against Galatasaray, and at the heart of it was Dominik Szoboszlai, whose influence continues to grow in this side.

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The Hungarian international set the tone early at Anfield with a crucial goal, helping us overturn the deficit and ultimately cruise into the Champions League quarter-finals with confidence.

Szoboszlai speaks on Gerrard influence

After the game, Szoboszlai was interviewed by Steven Gerrard, alongside Steve McManaman and Laura Woods on TNT Sports, making the moment even more special given the comparisons between the two.

Our current No.8 was clearly humbled when asked about following in the footsteps of a club icon.

“Well, it’s it’s a nice compliment for me. Obviously when I was a child watching him playing, now wearing the number eight, so it’s an unbelievable feeling.”

The 25-year-old midfielder went on to highlight just how much our former captain still means to players coming through today.

“I think it’s inspiration for everybody, for each of us. A club legend, nothing else to say.”

It’s a sentiment that will resonate with supporters, especially after seeing Gerrard himself in the stands enjoying Mo Salah’s goal during the win, a moment that underlined the connection between past and present at Anfield.

Szoboszlai stepping up at key moments

Szoboszlai’s performance against Galatasaray wasn’t just about sentiment, it was another reminder of his growing importance to this Liverpool side in big moments.

The Hungary international not only opened the scoring but also drove the tempo throughout, at a time when we needed someone to take control of the game.

It was Szoboszlai who dragged us back into the tie and even won the penalty that could have put us firmly in control before half-time.

That ability to influence key moments is exactly what we’ve needed during a season where consistency has been an issue, and it’s why his role will be so crucial heading into the upcoming run against Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and beyond.

With the No.8 shirt carrying such history, nights like this suggest Szoboszlai is beginning to write his own story in it.