Galatasaray file complaint to UEFA and threaten legal action after incident at Anfield

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Galatasaray reportedly intend to file a lawsuit for compensation over the sickening injury that Noa Lang suffered in their 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday night.

The time-wasting antics of the visiting players was criticised by Arne Slot after the match, following a first half which was littered with unnecessary stoppages.

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However, their Dutch attacker was in genuine distress in the final few minutes after suffering a serious cut to his thumb from a collision with an advertising hoarding at the Anfield Road end, with the 26-year-old undergoing surgery on Merseyside today (ESPN FC).

Galatasaray file complaint to UEFA over Noa Lang injury

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Galatasaray have filed a complaint to UEFA in relation to the incident and are also planning to take legal action in pursuit of compensation over Lang’s injury.

The Istanbuk club’s general secretary Eray Yazgan told HTSpor: “We made a complaint to UEFA representatives after the match. They also made their investigations. UEFA will evaluate the issue.

“We are in talks with lawyers. We will file a lawsuit for compensation to UEFA. We will ask for our victimisation in terms of salary to be eliminated.”

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We wish Lang a swift recovery from freak accident

The severity of the situation was recognised immediately by the players on the pitch and the spectators in the stands, and there was sympathetic applause towards Lang as he was taken away on a stretcher following several minutes of medical examination.

His wellbeing is what matters most, and we wish the Dutchman well in his surgery from what we can only imagine was an extremely painful and freak injury.

It remains to be seen what (if any) corrective action will ensue from the regrettable incident at Anfield last night, and whether Liverpool will be hit with any sanctions or recommendations over the exposed sharp object on which the 26-year-old cut his thumb.

The unfortunate accident was an unpleasant development on an otherwise celebratory night in L4, and while there appeared to be no indication of any fault, it’s essential that every action which can be taken to maximise player safety is duly enforced.