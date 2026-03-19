Liverpool discover brutal April schedule as PSG fixtures confirmed

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool now know exactly when we will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals after our dominant win over Galatasaray booked our place in the last eight.

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With momentum building after that 4-0 victory at Anfield, attention quickly turns to what is shaping up to be a defining run of fixtures across multiple competitions.

PSG quarter-final dates confirmed

According to Liverpoolfc.com, the schedule for our clash with PSG has now been finalised, giving us clarity ahead of a crucial period.

“The first leg at Parc des Princes will be played on Wednesday April 8, with the return meeting at Anfield set for Tuesday April 14. Both games will kick off at 8pm BST.”

That means a quick turnaround between legs, with just six days separating what will be two hugely demanding encounters against one of Europe’s elite sides.

The trip to Paris will test us immediately, but having the second leg at Anfield could prove decisive, especially given what we’ve just shown against Galatasaray under the lights.

Liverpool face defining 16-day run

What makes this tie even more significant is where it sits in the wider schedule, with Liverpool facing a relentless sequence of fixtures that could shape our entire season.

We travel to Manchester City in the FA Cup just days before the first leg, a match that already carries massive importance given their own circumstances this season.

Then comes PSG away, followed by a league clash at home to Fulham where points will be vital in the race for Champions League qualification.

The return leg at Anfield arrives just before the Hillsborough anniversary, adding even more emotional weight to what will already be a huge European night.

After that, there’s the small matter of the Merseyside derby at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, meaning we will play five high-stakes games across three competitions in just 16 days.

With Mo Salah’s fitness now a concern after he asked to come off against Galatasaray, and with Hugo Ekitike admitting we could have scored far more in that tie, there’s a clear sense that we will need to be sharper and more clinical if we are to come through this period successfully.