Pennant makes bold Liverpool claim after dominant Galatasaray victory

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s dominant win over Galatasaray felt like a turning point, and Jermaine Pennant believes there may be a clear reason behind the sudden improvement.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

After weeks of frustration around performances and team selection, the 4-0 victory at Anfield showed a different side to Arne Slot’s team, one that played with intensity, balance and control from the first whistle.

Pennant highlights Liverpool improvement

Writing on X, Pennant didn’t hesitate to label the performance as our best of the campaign so far.

“This was Liverpool’s best performance of the season, and I think I’m right in saying that this was also the first time that this combined XI has started, Coincidence that this is the best performance.”

The former winger suggested that the team selection may have finally clicked after a long period of experimentation: “Has the penny finally dropped?”

That marks a noticeable shift in tone from Pennant, who had been highly critical of Slot’s decisions in recent weeks, particularly after the first-leg defeat and the draw against Tottenham where he openly questioned substitutions and player roles.

Selection debate remains key talking point

Pennant later clarified his stance after a fan suggested the performance was more about Galatasaray’s level than Liverpool’s quality.

“Agreed, I’m not saying penny dropping for the team to start playing like champions, I’m referring to the manager starting to get the team selection right after 30+ games.”

That distinction is important, with the ex-winger pointing towards structural improvement rather than a sudden leap in overall quality.

It also ties into a wider theme this season, where inconsistency in selection and injuries have prevented Liverpool from building rhythm, something Slot himself has acknowledged.

The performance against Galatasaray now sets a clear benchmark, not just in terms of result but in how the team was set up and executed its game plan.

The challenge moving forward is whether this was a one-off or the beginning of a more settled approach, because if Pennant is right and the balance has finally been found, it could come at exactly the right time in what is shaping up to be a defining run of fixtures.