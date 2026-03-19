Stephen Warnock says Liverpool made ‘light work’ of Galatasaray

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s performance against Galatasaray was exactly what we needed, and Stephen Warnock believes it showed just how good this side can be when everything clicks.

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After a frustrating run of inconsistent displays, the 4-0 win at Anfield felt controlled, aggressive and, most importantly, repeatable if the right approach is maintained.

Warnock praises Liverpool but raises concern

Speaking via BBC Sport on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Champions League Debrief, Warnock was full of praise for how comfortably we dealt with the Turkish side: “Liverpool made light work of it.”

However, the former full-back was quick to point out the bigger issue that has defined much of our season so far: “It’s a coin toss every week to see which Liverpool is going to turn up.”

That inconsistency has been a recurring theme, something John Aldridge also alluded to when praising the improved intent, while Jermaine Pennant suggested the correct team selection may finally have been found.

Warnock also highlighted the importance of both mentality and structure in this performance: “Their attitude was right for this game and I think the system helped them going to a 4-4-2.”

Consistency now the key challenge

Despite the dominant display, Warnock made it clear that the real test lies ahead, particularly in the Premier League: “The question is now whether they can do it away at Brighton on Saturday.

“We’ve seen shoots of recovery throughout the season but then in the next game they haven’t matched that standard again.”

Warnock’s conclusion was simple but telling as we enter a crucial stage of the season: “They need to find consistency from now until the end of the season.”

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson echoed that sentiment, praising the dominance while questioning why we haven’t seen it more regularly.

“Fans will be delighted but they’ll be wondering why they can’t do that on a regular basis.”

For Liverpool, the message is clear, the level is there, but until it becomes the norm rather than the exception, questions will continue to follow this side despite nights like this at Anfield.