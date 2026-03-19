‘That tells you’ – Slot singles out Salah after huge Anfield display

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool got exactly the response we needed against Galatasaray, and Mo Salah was once again right at the centre of it despite a night that could easily have gone the other way for him before half-time.

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The Egyptian missed a penalty and passed up other chances in the first half, but instead of fading from the game he grew into it, setting up Hugo Ekitike before curling in another brilliant finish of his own as we powered into the quarter-finals.

Slot praises Salah mentality after missed penalty

Speaking in his post-match press conference via Liverpoolfc.com, Arne Slot made it clear that Salah’s reaction to the setback said everything about the mentality of both the player and the team.

“It says a lot about him that after missing a penalty just before half-time [to score that goal]. That can sometimes be hard for an individual or for a team.”

Our head coach felt the way we emerged after the break was especially important given how often this season our performances haven’t matched our output in front of goal.

“Mo and the team came out in the second half the way they did.

“He assisted first to Hugo, a great assist, and then scored a trademark goal, which he scored many of in this stadium and for this club, coming inside and finding the top corner.”

The Dutchman then summed up exactly what that response revealed about our No.11.

“That tells you about the mental strength of him, but definitely also of the team because adversity is something we can talk about when it comes to this season.”

That finish also brought up Salah’s 50th Champions League goal, another reminder of why Steven Gerrard was seen loving the moment from the stands and why his new mural near Anfield feels so fitting.

Salah injury concern emerges after huge win

There was, however, one concern after the final whistle, with Slot revealing the forward asked to come off.

“Injury-wise, he was asking for a substitution, not because he thought he had scored enough but that he felt something, so let’s see where he is for the weekend and afterwards.”

Slot also explained that the tactical tweak involving Salah drifting more infield wasn’t a sudden one-off, but part of a wider plan shaped by availability and injuries elsewhere in the squad.

Even so, the manager was clear that this victory was built more on intensity, work-rate and belief than any clever system, and on a night when we needed our biggest players to stand up, Salah did exactly that.