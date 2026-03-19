‘Worst in the world’ – Buruk slams official after Liverpool win

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s dominant win over Galatasaray may have been clear on the pitch, but their manager Okan Buruk had a very different focus after the final whistle.

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Despite being comfortably beaten at Anfield, the Turkish coach chose to criticise the officiating rather than reflect on the performance that saw his side eliminated from the Champions League.

Buruk hits out at referee after defeat

Speaking to Peter Schmeichel on CBS Sports, Buruk didn’t hold back in his assessment of the referee, Szymon Marciniak’s display.

“I was waiting for one of the best referees in the world. But this was one of the worst referees in the world.”

The Galatasaray boss pointed to specific moments involving Victor Osimhen and Ibou Konate as examples of what he felt were poor decisions.

“For example, against Osimhen, Konate had a lot of fouls and he deserved a yellow card and he was free player.”

He also referenced the impact of Osimhen’s injury on the game, suggesting it disrupted his side’s rhythm.

“After Osimhen’s injury we lost maybe 30 minutes in first half, he is very important as well.”

Liverpool performance tells the real story

From our perspective, though, the outcome had far more to do with Liverpool’s intensity and quality than any refereeing decisions across the two legs.

Galatasaray arrived with a clear approach to slow the game down, frequently going to ground and attempting to disrupt momentum, something that even saw Arne Slot visibly frustrated on the touchline during the match.

That context makes Buruk’s comments feel somewhat misplaced, especially given how comprehensively we controlled the game once we found our rhythm in the second half.

It also continues a pattern, with the Galatasaray manager having previously voiced frustration with officiating in domestic matches, drawing criticism from opposition figures in Turkey.

When you combine that with Dominik Szoboszlai’s admission that the visitors’ celebrations after the first leg gave us extra motivation, it’s clear Liverpool found the right emotional edge on the night.

Ultimately, while Buruk may point to the referee, the reality is that Liverpool’s performance, intensity and quality ensured there was only ever going to be one outcome at Anfield.