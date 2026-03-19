Zenden makes PSG warning after Liverpool reach quarter-finals

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Liverpool produced one of our most complete performances of the season against Galatasaray, and Bolo Zenden believes it was exactly the kind of night we needed.

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After weeks of pressure building around Arne Slot, the 4-0 win at Anfield not only secured progression but also reminded everyone what this team is capable of on a big European stage.

Zenden praises ‘spectacular’ Liverpool display

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast via BBC Sport, Zenden described the performance as one of those special Anfield nights that can shift momentum.

“Anfield on a European night can be magical. It was a gala display and these type of games can put a lot of confidence into a team.”

The former Netherlands international also made it clear just how important the result was for the Liverpool manager.

“Slot needed this result to prove that he is the right man, and it shows he can still manage the team and turn things around.”

That sentiment echoes what we’ve seen from other former Reds, with John Aldridge praising the intensity of the performance and Jermaine Pennant suggesting the team selection may have finally clicked.

Zenden, though, warned that the pressure hasn’t completely disappeared.

“I think there will still be pressure on him though for the rest of the season.”

Salah praise and PSG warning

Zenden was particularly impressed with Mo Salah, highlighting how quickly the Egyptian responded after his missed penalty.

“He was a threat. It was a pity to see him take the penalty the way he did… but it was quickly forgotten.”

“He went on to score a typical Salah goal and score his 50th goal in European competition. He has a lot in his locker and that’s why he’s still at Liverpool.”

Despite the positivity, the former Red also pointed to areas that still need improvement, especially in both boxes.

“Defensively Liverpool have lacked a bit this season, and up front, when you create 10 chances you need to put away at least four of them.”

Looking ahead, Zenden acknowledged the scale of the challenge against Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals.

“PSG are a well-balanced team… they play attractive football and score a lot of goals… it’s not going to be easy.”

For now, though, this felt like a reset, and if we can build on it, the belief Zenden spoke about could prove crucial in what comes next.