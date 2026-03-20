Arne Slot confirms Mo Salah injury ahead of Brighton clash

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool will be without Mo Salah for the trip to Brighton, with Arne Slot confirming the forward’s absence in his pre-match press conference.

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After playing a key role in the win over Galatasaray, there had been hope the Egyptian would be fit to continue his momentum into the Premier League, but that won’t be the case this weekend.

That concern had actually been hinted at after the Galatasaray win, when Slot revealed Salah had asked to come off despite scoring and assisting, explaining that he “felt something” late in the game, which now appears to have led to this absence.

Slot confirms Salah injury

Speaking via Liverpool FC’s official YouTube channel, Slot made it clear that Salah won’t be available.

“It is unusual [Salah is injured], and as a result of that, I think you can expect the outcome… so not available for tomorrow.”

Our head coach went on to explain that the timing of the injury could at least work in our favour due to the upcoming international break.

“The good thing for Liverpool, for us, is that we go to an international break… the bad thing for Egypt is that he can’t go there.”

While no exact return date has been set, the Dutchman expressed optimism based on Salah’s track record with recovery.

“We are hoping also with what Mo has shown in the past that he can recover faster than other players might in similar situations.”

That’s been a recurring theme throughout his Liverpool career, with the forward’s professionalism and conditioning often allowing him to return quicker than expected.

It’s a frustrating setback given how influential the Egyptian had just been, with Steven Gerrard even seen applauding from the stands as Salah scored his 50th Champions League goal during that dominant Anfield performance.

Timeline and wider injury concerns

Slot also hinted that the injury may only sideline the 32-year-old for a short period, potentially putting him in contention for key upcoming fixtures.

“It’s only two weeks when we go again, so let’s hope in that period of time he can be back.”

That timeline would be a major boost, especially with crucial matches on the horizon, including a huge clash with Manchester City and the Champions League quarter-finals against Paris Saint-Germain.

The manager also provided an update on Joe Gomez, suggesting the defender could be involved but not ready to start: “He might be available for tomorrow, but definitely not to start.”

Given how important Salah has been this season, both in terms of goals and overall influence, his absence is a clear blow, but the hope will be that this is only a short-term setback rather than a prolonged issue at a critical stage of the campaign.