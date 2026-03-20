Arne Slot responds to Liverpool contract question ahead of Brighton

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s focus remains firmly on results rather than long-term uncertainty, with Arne Slot brushing aside questions about his future ahead of the trip to Brighton.

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After a turbulent run domestically, combined with growing external pressure, attention has started to shift towards what the future might hold for the Dutchman, but his response made it clear where his priorities lie.

Slot shuts down contract talk

Speaking in his pre-match press conference via Liverpool FC’s official YouTube channel, Slot appeared surprised to even be asked about his situation.

“Is this how football works, we win one time and now we’re talking about my contract!”

Our head coach pushed back on the suggestion that recent results should suddenly spark discussions over his long-term future, pointing instead to a broader run of performances.

“We didn’t win one time, by the way… we’ve won more than everybody thinks in the last one or two months.”

Rather than engage in speculation, the 47-year-old made it clear that his attention is fixed entirely on what happens next on the pitch.

“My focus is completely on Brighton… now we have to make the next step in the league because we don’t have the greatest position in the league as well.”

Slot’s focus remains on performances

Slot also reiterated a consistent stance within the club when it comes to discussing contracts publicly.

“We don’t talk about contracts of players here, so it would be a surprise if we talk about contracts of managers.”

That response reflects a wider approach of keeping internal matters private, even as outside noise grows louder around Anfield.

Former midfielder Didi Hamann recently described the situation as “toxic” and questioned whether Slot would remain in charge long-term, while betting markets have also reacted strongly to inconsistent league form, highlighting just how quickly sentiment can shift.

Despite that, our boss handled the question calmly, refusing to be drawn into anything beyond the immediate task ahead.

After reaching the Champions League quarter-finals with a convincing win over Galatasaray, there is at least some momentum to build on, but as Slot himself pointed out, the real test now is whether we can translate that into consistent performances in the Premier League.