Ex-Liverpool winger makes Mo Salah claim amid concerns

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s recent performances have once again put the spotlight on Mo Salah, with former Red Mark Gonzalez offering both praise and concern over the Egyptian’s current situation.

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Despite another decisive contribution against Galatasaray, where our No.11 reached yet another milestone, there are still questions around consistency and what might be happening behind the scenes.

Gonzalez raises concern over Salah situation

Speaking to Flashscore, Gonzalez admitted he would never want to see Salah leave Anfield, highlighting just how important the forward remains to us.

“I’d never want them to leave, to be honest. They’re key players, and when they’re not on the pitch, you can see the difference.”

However, the former winger did suggest there may be more going on than meets the eye when it comes to Salah’s recent performances.

“For Salah, with his performances lately, something clearly happened with Slot a few months ago.”

He went further, pointing towards the impact that off-field issues can have on a player’s level.

“I think mentally he’s not happy, and that’s why we’re not seeing his usual level… I think there’s something not right between them.”

That’s a strong claim, especially given how influential the Egyptian has been, although it’s worth noting that performances like the one against Galatasaray showed just how quickly he can still dominate games.

Salah’s quality still undeniable

Even with those concerns, Gonzalez made it clear that his admiration for Salah hasn’t changed.

“Salah! I really admire him. He has everything: mentality, physicality, skill.

“If he doesn’t score, he creates. He defends, attacks… he’s a complete player.”

That description aligns with what we saw in midweek, when Slot praised Salah’s mentality after bouncing back from a missed penalty to assist and score, underlining his importance to the team.

There was, however, a reminder of how quickly things can shift, with our boss later confirming the forward is now unavailable for the Brighton clash due to injury, meaning we’ll have to cope without him in the short term.

When Salah is missing, the difference is obvious, which only reinforces Gonzalez’s wider point, regardless of any speculation, players of that level remain absolutely central to everything we do.